As schools all over Indiana County open for a new school year, the state police at Indiana are focused on making school safety a priority and plans to visit schools to welcome students back to school in the weeks ahead.
Since Aug. 1, state troopers have conducted more than 185 domestic security checks of both public and private schools throughout Indiana County. Such checks are conducted during every shift including overnight shifts and weekends.
Troopers will also be devoting a portion of their shift to following school buses as they pick up and drop off students throughout Indiana County. Patrol unit members will be specifically be monitoring and afternoon school bus routes for violations of meeting or overtaking a school bus (Title 75, Section 3345). Upon conviction, penalties for violations of this section include a $250 fine, a 60-day driver’s license suspension and five points on the motorist’s driving record.
State police remind students and their parents/guardians of the Safe2Say Something PA program administered by the Attorney General’s Office. As previously reported, 23,745 tips were reported to the Safe2Say program during the 2019-20 school year.
According to the state police, the safety of students and schools is an entire community effort and the police wish Indiana County’s students, teachers, school administrators, and staff a healthy, successful year.
