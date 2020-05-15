Four people have been charged in connection with the theft of all-terrain vehicles from dealerships in multiple counties.
According to court documents, the state police auto theft task force used surveillance videos to track stolen UTVs from the lot of a John Deere dealership in Salem Township to a Loyalhanna Township home, and eventually recovered five stolen vehicles valued at $100,000.
According to police, the UTVs were stolen from West Central Equipment locations in Butler and Salem Township late Sunday and early Monday, while UTV accessories were stolen from another West Central Equipment location in Ebensburg.
Police charged Dominic Albert Hayward, 22, of Gilpin and his girlfriend, Stephanie Ann Suman, 22, of Loyalhanna as well as Austin Lee Randall, 20, and his wife, Destiny Koren Morgan, 21, both of Butler, in connection with the alleged thefts.
Gilpin and Suman were arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Denise Thiel on three counts each of theft and individual counts of receiving stolen property and conspiracy. Randall and Morgan were arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge David T. Kovatch on three counts each of theft and receiving stolen property and individual counts of conspiracy. Suman is free on $10,000 unsecured bond while Gilpin is free after posting $10,000 bond through a bail bondsman, according to court records. Bail information for Randall and Morgan was not available in online court records.
Morgan and Suman are sisters, according to criminal complaints.
Troopers recovered three of the stolen UTVs, commonly known as “Gators” at Suman’s home on Walnut Road in Loyalhanna Township, according to court documents. One of the camouflage UTVs had been repainted red and hidden in woods near the home, according to police. A fourth vehicle ran out of gas along Route 22 shortly after it was driven off the Salem Township lot around 1 a.m. Monday, police allege. Troopers recovered another UTV allegedly stolen from the Butler dealership at Randall and Morgan’s home on Brown Avenue in Butler.
According to court documents, troopers used surveillance videos from the dealership, private residences and the Sheetz store in New Alexandria to track the UTVs. Videos show Hayward and Randall being dropped off on Archway Road in Salem Township near the dealership before cutting a chain and driving two UTVs off the lot, police allege, and other videos show a gold Chrysler sedan following the stolen UTVs and “working in tandem.”
Surveillance video from the Sheetz store shows the Chrysler sedan parked outside the store and reveal’s the car’s license plate, registered to Morgan, according to court documents.
The two men were seen later on surveillance video from the dealership driving off with two more UTVs after being dropped off in a “different red or maroon Chrysler sedan” that was registered to Suman, according to the criminal complaint.
