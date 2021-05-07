A Black Pennsylvania State Trooper filed a federal lawsuit this week alleging unchecked racial discrimination at the Greensburg barracks where he was formerly employed.
Tpr. Tavin Davis, now stationed in Dauphin County near Harrisburg, said in the complaint he transferred across the state to “avoid the racial animus in his troop.”
The lawsuit names Capt. Thomas Dubovi Sr.; Lt. Richard Quinn; Sgt. Jared Slater; and Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the state police as defendants, along with Lt. William Maitland; Cpl. Jason Swope; Lt. Col. Christopher Paris and William Brown, head of the Equality and Inclusion Office..
According to the lawsuit, Davis experienced racial discrimination and hostility from his time as a cadet in the academy through his shifts on patrol.
“Although Mr. Davis became a trooper, he never enjoyed the ‘blue code’ that the majority of his colleagues take for granted,” the complaint alleges. “Rather, officers and the PA State Police as an entity, discriminated, harassed and retaliated against him.”
Among the incidents outlined in the lawsuit, within days of his arrival at the state police academy, Davis said a trooper referred to the National Football League as the “National Felons League,” in response to players kneeling in protest during the national anthem. Davis said he filed a complaint about the comments to the academy staff and the trooper later told the class “I don’t give a [expletive] if I hurt some snowflake’s feelings.”
After being promoted to trooper in April 2018 and assigned to the Greensburg barracks, Davis said other troopers hung a garden gnome up with duct tape around its neck resembling a noose outside his locker.
“This symbol was used to intimidate, harass and subject Mr. Davis to the most hostile of environments,” the lawsuit said.
In another instance, Davis said a patrol partner told him there are two types of African Americans, using a racial slur to describe one of the types.
“This conversation irreparably scarred Mr. Davis,” according to the lawsuit. “Any hope at continuing his employment within this department was dashed as he heard these words.”
The lawsuit also alleges racial profiling by the department and racial disparities in other troopers’ dealings with the public.
Davis said he witnessed and reported an incident in which a white trooper threw a Black teenager down a flight of stairs, and said a patrol partner unholstered his firearm while approaching a college house party in Greensburg where several Black men were standing outside, but no weapons were drawn as troopers approached a large crowd of white high school and college-age partiers in Unity Township.
After making multiple complaints, Davis said Lt. Quinn, who handled Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) complaints, asked to meet with him in June 2019, offering him confidentiality, according to the lawsuit.
Davis said he offered details about his allegations of racism by other troopers at the barracks against himself and minorities in the public.
According to the lawsuit, Quinn then asked Davis how he “felt about affirmative action,” which Davis took as a challenge to his qualifications.
Later that month, Davis filed a formal EEO complaint alleging racial discrimination and a hostile work environment at the barracks.
In July 2019, Davis said white troopers made comments that “Black members of Congress should go back to the countries from which they came,” and the same troopers “later made disparaging remarks about Black communities, including Baltimore, which his fellow officers referred to as a rat and rodent infested mess,” according to the lawsuit.
In the lawsuit, Davis said his EEO complaints have still not been properly investigated.
“The PA State Police department, through its supervisors and policymakers, had a well-settled custom of race discrimination and harassment, which continues during Mr. Davis’s tenure with the department,” according to the suit.
The lawsuit alleges that after Davis made complaints about discrimination at the Greensburg barracks, his overtime opportunities were reduced, he was denied training that could have led to a promotion and he was disciplined for having tinted windows on his personal vehicle while white troopers with tinted windows were not.
Davis was transferred from Greensburg to the Troop H Lykens barracks in March 2020.
“He was forced to transfer because of the culture at the Greensburg station, which exhibited racial discrimination, racial profiling and a hostile work environment,” the lawsuit said. “Mr. Davis did not feel safe in Greensburg.”
The lawsuit seeks an unspecified judgment against the defendants, along with compensatory and punitive damages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.