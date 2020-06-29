Three Johnstown residents were charged robbery, burglary and theft after allegedly robbing a Fairfield Township man of $1,900 as he slept on his couch Saturday.
State police were called to a home on Johnston Street just outside Bolivar around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to court documents. The alleged victim told police he was asleep on a couch and woke up with a pillowcase over his head and his arms being restrained. Someone took $1,900 from the man’s pocket and the suspects fled the scene, according to police.
A few hours later, the victim’s son spotted a man walking along Route 259 near his father’s home and gave him a ride to a gas station in New Florence. The son became suspicious when the man mentioned he had been at a party at his father’s home, police said.
Lawrence James McLaughlin, 41, Michelle Veronica Stiffey, 29, and Maurice Terrell Patterson, 44 were charged with robbery, burglary and theft in connection with the indicent. McLaughlin and Patterson were also charged with unlawful restraint, simple assault and harassment.
McLaughlin told police that he and Patterson robbed the man at the request of Stiffey, according to court documents. McLaughlin has been held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bond since his arraignment Sunday. He is awaiting a preliminary hearing July 1 before Magisterial District Judge Denise S. Thiel. Patterson was arraigned Tuesday before Thiel and was ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bond to await a July 1 preliminary hearing. Stiffey is free after posting $25,000 bond through a bailbondsman and was scheduled for a preliminary arraignment today, June 26, before Thiel.
