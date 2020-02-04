A former state trooper and U.S. Army Reserves military policeman accused of falsifying an application to buy two guns in 2018 didn’t try to break the law, his attorney claimed at the start of his trial before a Westmoreland County jury Monday.
Chad Corbett, 40, of New Derry signed the forms in early March 2018 looking to purchase two firearms at the Army-Navy Store in Latrobe believing that criminal charges he had assaulted a woman were being dismissed, attorney Francis Murrman said.
According to his attorney, Corbett was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder following military deployments to Bosnia and Iraq, and was forced to retire with a disability from the state police because of emotional issues.
Prosecutors said Corbett knew when he attempted to purchase the firearms that assault charges were still pending against him.
Corbett had a plea deal in place since a preliminary hearing following his November 2017 arrest that called for felony charges to be dismissed in exchange for his successful completion of anger management treatment, Murrman said, and the plea bargain was finalized March 23, 2018.
The paperwork for a firearm purchase required Corbett to disclose that he was facing charges that could result in at least a year in prison, if convicted, prosecutors said.
After a background check determined Corbett wasn’t eligible to buy the firearms, his then-fiancee, now wife, returned to the store to attempt to buy the guns on his behalf to circumvent the restrictions, according to prosecutors.
The trial was set to resume Tuesday.
