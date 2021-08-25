While many in Ligonier Township have ideas on how Ligonier Beach can be utilized in the long term, in the short term township supervisors have found a use as they await an auction and demolition work at the eight-acre dormant recreational site.
Ligonier Township supervisors have approved a request by Penn Line Enterprises, a tree-trimming service, to store equipment on the Ligonier Beach property throughout the rest of summer and into the fall.
However, with two clean-up days, an auction and demolition of two buildings planned, Supervisor Stephanie Verna cautioned that the township needs to communicate the exact location of where the equipment will be stored so it isn’t an impediment to activities planned at the dormant recreational pool property.
One of those activities, the auction of items from inside the two buildings, is expected to be announced soon. The supervisors anticipated approving an agreement with auctioneer and announcing the date, but unfortunately there is a delay as the township waits to hear back from the auctioneer on key elements in the contract.
It’s expected that the auction be held some time in October. The township supervisors also expect approving the contract with Mark Ferry Auctioneers to conduct the auction at the Sept. 14 meeting.
The auction will pave the way for demolition of the two remaining buildings to occur.
The EADS Group, the township’s engineer, has been tasked with overseeing the removal of the two buildings — the site’s bar and restaurant, and bathhouse.
Gregory Elliott of the EADS Group told supervisors that it is bidding out the project next week and bids will most likely be due Sept. 24 with demolition work to begin later this fall. In addition, Elliott mentioned to supervisors that there is a water line main running through the basement of one of the buildings that may have to be removed or relocated, which could increase costs.
Verna said that she isn’t comfortable with moving the line if it isn’t necessary.
“I don’t want to do anything until we know what’s happening (with the site),” said Verna.
She was referring to the fact that no decision has been made on the future redevelopment of the former public swimming pool.
A meeting between the township and members of the citizen-run Friends of Ligonier Beach organization was also discussed, but Verna is frustrated at the lack of communication from Teeter and Associates, a consulting firm hired to prepare a plan for redevelopment and doesn’t want to meet with the group until they hear from Teeter.
While the firm asked and was sent information proposed developmental and operational budgets, sustainability and an environmental impact study, Verna said she isn’t willing to meet with FOLB until a representative from Teeter reports back to them.
Verna would like someone from the firm to attend the next supervisors meeting and update them on the progress.
“I don’t understand what we’re doing,” Verna said. “We are going around in circles, and I’m spent.”
Meanwhile, the township continues working toward demolition. Part of the demolition project will include the removal of all fences, regrading of the sand beach and some sidewalks at the site. Although no part of the original plan, supervisors also decided to add demolition of the diving board as a safety precaution.
Two pavilions and the primary walkway around the pool are not part of the demolition project.
In other business, supervisors approved the following items of note:
- Advertisement of revised ordinance for residential property maintenance, with expectation of voting on it at next meeting;
- Request for the township manager to attend PML annual Summit Oct. 7-9 in Lancaster.
