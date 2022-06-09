The family of Phyllis McCracken Humphreys held a public memorial service 1 p.m. June 4 in her memory at the Derry Area School District Foundation amphitheater.
Following the service, the DASD Foundation dedicated wall space inside the Atlantic #40 one-room schoolhouse in Humphreys’ memory. A tree was also planted outside the schoolhouse in her honor. She taught in the building when it was located in Atlantic.
A prelude was performed by members of the Blairsville Brass Ensemble. The Rev. Marnie Abraham Russell spoke words of grace and greeted the crowd of about 200 people.
Dr. Shao Jiang recited the poem “Complete Trust in God” by St. Frances de Sale.
Dr. Kris Humphreys presented the eulogy on behalf of her family. She is the granddaughter of Phyllis and James Humphreys. Kris’ husband and son also took part in the celebration of the resurrection.
Words of remembrance were spoken by the Rev. Ronald Durika, Bill Snyder and Bob Reintgen.
According to an overview on Derry Area School District’s website, at one time there were over 40 one-room schoolhouse buildings surrounding the Derry area.
The Atlantic #40 was originally situated in the village of Atlantic. The Atlantic Crushed Coal Company in 1909 gave the Derry Area School District a half-acre land parcel on which to construct the one-room schoolhouse. Students were taught there until completion of the 1957-58 school year. The schoolhouse was then used as a farm storage building.
Community activists in February 1994 formed the Atlantic #40 Rehabilitation Committee, a group whose purpose was to “oversee the bidding process, orchestrate work crews, encourage volunteerism, organize materials, initiate fundraising, and establish a public relations committee,” according to the DASD website.
After excavation of the site and pouring of the footer, a professional house mover relocated the schoolhouse in October 1994 from New Derry to the DASD campus 1.5 miles away.
