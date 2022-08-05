The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall and the 9/11 Remembered Traveling Memorial will be set up in Smithton next week.
Both walls will be set up at the Smithton Ball Fields, located at 690 Peer St., Smithton. Opening ceremonies will begin Thursday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m. The walls will then be available to view, dawn to dusk, through Sunday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m., when closing ceremonies begin.
“It is an honor to host these memorials in Westmoreland County, along with our partners, Bikers Helping Others,” state Rep. Eric Davanzo said. “I encourage everyone to make time to experience the walls and be reminded of the sacrifices the people listed gave.”
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is a 3/5 scale of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. It stands 6 feet tall at the center and covers almost 300 feet from end to end. This traveling memorial stands as a reminder of the great sacrifices made during the Vietnam War.
The 9/11 Remembered Traveling Memorial is four large, specialized trucks, totaling 75 feet in length. This memorial is dedicated to traveling across the country to share the history and artifacts pertaining to the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
Both walls were made to allow people who otherwise may not be able to make the trips to Washington, D.C., and New York to visit the memorials in their hometown.
For additional information about the memorials and opportunities to volunteer to provide security for the memorials, please contact Davanzo’s District Office at 724-929-2655.
