Officials are expecting more than 5.4 million motorists to take to the Pennsylvania Turnpike this week, inching travel numbers that haven’t been seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
Projections estimate that 460,000 motorists to use the turnpike on New Year’s Eve and 350,000 on New Year’s Day, according to data released this week.
Over the Christmas holiday weekend, state police across the region reported 50 crashes with no fatalities. Twelve people were injured and alcohol was involved in eight of those crashes, according to data from Westmoreland, Allegheny and most of the six other surrounding counties.
A motorcycle crash did close Route 30 last Friday for about 45 minutes as crews cleared the scene and state police conducted its investigation. Troopers also investigated a crash that occurred on Christmas Day in Fayette County.
In addition to crashes reported over the weekend, 31 people were charged with DUI. There were 174 speeding citations issued across the region.
Statewide, 488 crashes were reported between Dec. 24-26, four of which were fatal. In all, six people were killed and 90 were injured across the state, according to the statewide data.
There were 41 alcohol-related crashes, one of which was fatal. A total of 2,728 citations were issued, including 181 DUI arrests and 1,131 tickets for speeding, state police said.
