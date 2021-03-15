Travel loving Greensburg gardeners honored as Master Gardener Emeritus

Larry and Sonnie Miller of Greensburg are the first husband and wife team to join the ranks of Master Gardener Emeritus with the Penn State Master Garden Program of Westmoreland County.
Master Gardener Emeritus are recognized for distinguished service with at least 1,500 hours of volunteer hours and 10 or more years of service. During their combined 31 years of service and nearly 4,000 volunteer hours, Sonnie and Larry Miller have made impactful contributions to the program.
The couple who will celebrate their 60th anniversary in 2021 met on a blind date when Larry was home on leave from the Navy. Both are the children of coal miners, Larry growing up in Slickville and Sonnie in New Alexandria. They each gained their gardening acumen at an early age from their parents and grandparents.
Larry recalls that everyone in Slickville had a garden. He also spent time at his grandparents’ farm in Trees Mills where he was exposed to everything including taking care of the animals.
Sonnie’s family had a huge vegetable garden and they canned everything they grew or gave it away.
“My dad was the original food bank before food banks came to be,” said Sonnie. “He would give away bushels of vegetables.”
That sense of giving prompted both to share their time and talents as Master Gardeners. Sonnie had a long career in financial services and was a partner with Carol Love in planning group tours. She also was the financial secretary for Latrobe Presbyterian Church where she met Dr. John Parker, a Master Gardener (now Emeritus) who encouraged her to become a Master Gardener.
She graduated in the class of 2000 and was immediately tapped to work with other classmates in creating a new garden design for the entrance of Westmoreland Manor to commemorate their sesquicentennial anniversary.
They did such a good job designing the project, choosing plants, and teaching volunteers to plant and maintain the garden that they were asked back in subsequent years to design a new side garden and a courtyard.
Over the years, Sonnie and Larry were regulars on Monday work nights in the Demonstration Garden. Sonnie focused on working in the Old-Fashioned/Cottage Garden, the first shade garden, and then the second shade garden (after the trees in the first shade garden died). But her favorite project was planning the annual overnight bus trips to renowned gardens near Cleveland, the Hudson River area, New York City, Monticello, and Washington DC.
As a professional tour operator, Sonnie knew the ropes. She and Larry would scope out new destinations in advance staying in hotels and eating at restaurants while negotiating details for the upcoming tours.
While Larry had helped in the gardens ever since Sonnie joined, he officially became a Master Gardener with the Class of 2009 after retiring as a truck driver with Scott Electric. With a truck load of tools, Larry became known as the “fix it man” and wouldn’t hesitate to take on a new project when asked. His trademark answer was always an upbeat, “Okay.”
He has worked in the vegetable garden, compost area and water system throughout the gardens in addition to lawn mowing, weed whacking, and digging. Five years ago he went back to his roots in Slickville and helped community volunteers design beds throughout the community. When the volunteers expressed trepidation that they couldn’t do the project, Larry encouraged them to not worry, “You can’t make any mistake.” And he was right. To this day the beds are thriving.
When asked to name his favorite MG experience Larry was quick to say he enjoyed the camaraderie he shared working together with fellow Master Gardeners.
As Sonnie and Larry leave active Master Garden status they plan on continuing to volunteer in Latrobe where they work with 35 volunteers in planting 19,000 tulips, 72 planters and 6,500-6,700 annuals in 63 beds around the community.
And of course, there is their own one-acre home in the Maplewood Terrace section of Greensburg. After living there 29 years, the grounds have become a showcase where they have welcomed Greensburg Garden Center tours and Master Gardener summer meetings. The property has something in bloom from March to November and features a waterfall that flows year-round into a pond filled with koi. They already have plans to add an additional deck and rework a few garden beds in the immediate future.
Larry also has plans to restore a vintage 1960 El Camino that is waiting for him in his garage.
Once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, they also hope to resume their love of travel with another trip out West in their plans.
To stay connected with Westmoreland County gardening activities visit the Penn State Master Gardeners of Westmoreland County Facebook page or visit extension.psu.edu.
