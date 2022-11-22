Rather than fork over big bucks for a new camper with all the bells and whistles, travel enthusiasts and do-it-yourself fanatics are taking a different approach: buying used municipal vehicles and turning them into refurbished motorhomes.
Greg Sullenberger of Ligonier Township falls into this category.
The former Pennsylvania State Police trooper, who now works as a traffic collision reconstructionist, had long considered purchasing a used bus and converting it into a recreational vehicle for travel.
“I was on municibid.com looking at buses,” Sullenberger recalled. “My wife happened to walk in and said, ‘oh, are we buying a bus?’ and I said ‘maybe.’ I told her that the starting bids I was seeing were around $4,000 to $5,000, and she said that the next time if there’s one somewhat local, let her know.
“We’ve had campers in the past and we had been thinking about the possibility of buying a bus and converting it into a mobile home.”
A month or so later, Sullenberger saw a bus in Gettysburg for auction on the website with an opening bid of just $1,000.
“I called a friend in Gettysburg who knew someone who works on vehicles like that, and I offered him $50 to check in on it,” Sullenberger said. “I also checked in with the person selling it. Basically it was one of two county buses that had recently been pulled out of service.”
The vehicle had passed inspection four months prior to being listed for auction, and aside from needing four new tires, Sullenberger was told it was “in pretty decent shape.”
“So without seeing underneath it, I submitted a bid and no one else bid on it, so after fees and taxes we paid $1,309 for it,” Sullenberger said.
Sullenberger had his contact drive the bus to his nearby business in the Gettysburg area for a more comprehensive inspection before transporting it to Ligonier Township.
“It sat in the driveway and in January 2021, we realized that we had an upcoming trip to the campgrounds at Disney World,” Sullenberger said. “So we rented a garage and worked on it for nine weeks. It took a lot of long days. I’d do a lot of the structural things and then my wife would come in and work on the painting.”
For the theme, since Sullenberger’s family members are big Disney World fans, he thought Star Wars would be the perfect fit.
“I was on a break one day and just thinking about it, and realized since the bus was already black and red, a Star Wars theme made sense,” he said. “So I asked my sons if they would like a Star Wars theme, and they said ‘yes.’ As a 17-year-old bus, it was just something else to give it a new and unique look.”
Converting the bus into the ultimate road trip recreational vehicle was no easy task, but Sullenberger said the plan went off without any major snags.
“My dad was a union carpenter and we had built a house together, so I had an idea of what I was doing,” Sullenberger said. “There were some hurdles but nothing terrible. We found a lot of coins, gum and food wrappers jammed in the original seats in the bus. They get pretty dirty after 15 years of use, apparently.”
The finished product features a kitchen, bunk beds, living room, bathroom and shower, and plenty of Star Wars-themed decals on the exterior. The Sullenbergers spent roughly $18,000 turning the municipal bus into a dream RV.
“I also got a floor plan of the bus from the manufacturer, Gillig, so I knew exactly what I was doing,” he said.
The bus looked so good in fact, that upon arrival to their first destination, they were initially mistaken for an official Disney bus.
“For the maiden voyage, we left later in the day than I expected, so by the time we made it to the campground at Disney World, it was dark,” Sullenberger said. “There are two gates to get in, one for RVs and the other for Disney buses. At first, the girl at the gate opened the gate for Disney buses… but when she got a closer look, she said ‘wait a minute, you’re not a Disney bus.’ I laughed and said, ‘no we’re not.’ She stuck her head out the window and laughed and said ‘no you’re not, but you get an A for effort.’”
With an annual pass to Cedar Fair Entertainment Company campground properties, the family has taken the bus to Kings Island in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Cedar Fair properties in Charlotte, North Carolina, Kings Dominion, Virginia, and Cedar Point in Ohio. Family friends of the Sullenbergers recently purchased an RV and both families are looking at possible future campground destinations for the upcoming summer.
In addition to endless help from his wife, Lisa, Sullenberger was also assisted by his two sons, Braden and Beckett, a friend, Mike Vernon, and an uncle, Bob Singer.
