The City of Latrobe transfer station issued a reminder regarding the items accepted at its recycling bins after employees at the transfer station on Mission Road have found non-recyclable items in the recycling bins over recent weeks.
According to a public information release, the entire contents of the recycling bin had to be discarded into the landfill because of contamination from non-recyclable items, “sabotaging the recycling efforts of individuals who use the bins regularly.”
The following items are accepted at the Latrobe transfer station recycling bins:
In the cardboard compactor: newspaper, junk mail, cardboard, cardboard boxes, frozen food boxes, poster board, magazines, cardboard milk cartons, ream wrappers and phone books.
In the blue recycling bin: milk jugs (plastic, not cardboard); water/soda containers, shampoo/soap/detergent bottles, Class 1 and 2 plastics only, aluminum beverage cans, food cans and scrap metals.
In order to keep the free recycling service available, patrons must follow the recycling guidelines.
The City of Latrobe transfer station is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays.
