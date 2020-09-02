Training underway at Live! Casino's dealer school

Dealer training classes are underway at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township, preparing employees for the new $150-million Live! Casino currently under construction at the former Bon-Ton store.
The casino on Tuesday hosted a Dealer for a Day event for media representatives to see first-hand the type of training necessary to perform the duties of a table game dealer.
Sean Sullivan, vice president and general manager of Live! Casino Pittsburgh, said about 100 students are enrolled in a five-week blackjack course offered by Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC).
He said students have come a long way in just over two weeks of training at the dealer school.
“They’ll still be nervous, and when they go in front of the live public they’ll be really nervous for a week or two. But they’ll have the skills and the knowledge of how to do it,” he said.
There are four 4-hour sessions per day to train students in dealing blackjack.
Students who complete the course have the opportunity to interview for a dealer position at Live! Casino or any other casino in Pennsylvania.
Sullivan explained that when students complete the five-week course, they will receive certification to deal blackjack. The last week of the course focuses on carnival games — and then students can pursue additional training in craps (a six-week course), roulette (a four-week course) or carnival games (a two-week course).
“If you graduate from this school, it’s not a guaranteed job,” Sullivan said. “We still will interview you and select the ones that we think have the right stuff to be a Live! Casino dealer. Because it’s much more than just the mechanics. It’s personality, smiles, attentiveness to the guests and so on.”
The casino has COVID-19 safety measures in place, which include having students walk through a thermal temperature scan. Additionally, masks are mandatory and plexiglass is set up on and around gaming tables to protect dealers and players.
“We are trying to be COVID-conscious. We don’t just let masses walk in. We spread it out… to make sure everybody is staying as healthy as they can,” Sullivan added.
Classes began Aug. 17, and Sullivan said additional training will be offered after the casino opens. The enrollment window for the current 12-week course is closed.
“There’s also a lot of people that have applied to be dealers, who are what we call ‘experienced dealers.’ They already deal elsewhere,” he said.
Each session hosts about 25 students, who rotate positions as both dealer and player at the staged blackjack tables inside the dealer school on the first floor of the Westmoreland Mall. Instructors from WCCC are on hand to observe students as they practice.
“(They’re) looking for people that aren’t quite as comfortable,” Sullivan said of the instructors. “So he’ll go coach them and say, ‘Hey look, relax. You didn’t do this that time.”
Steve Taylor, an instructor, brings more than 30 years of casino experience to the dealer school — including training dealers ahead of Rivers Casino’s opening in Pittsburgh in 2009.
“Within the two-week period that we’ve had, everybody is doing exceptionally well,” he said. “They are very receptive to the information that they’re studying. I think by the time they complete the class, everybody will be ready.”
Sylvia Detar, director of continuing education at WCCC, said the college’s partnership with Live! Casino helped to identify instructors for the 12-week course.
“Training the workforce and dealers aligns with the mission of the college, which is to support the economic development of the region,” Detar added.
Keith Bodayla of Latrobe said he entered dealer school because it “seemed like a great opportunity. Right now, especially, since it’s one of the industries that’s going to weather the storm.”
Bodayla, who said he entered dealer school with no table game background, noted that a challenging part of the training has been, “Just trying to remember everything.”
“It’s the little details that I find interesting, the little things that as a player I’d never think about,” he added.
Eric Householder of Carnegie said he has previous casino experience “on the poker side… so this is sort of the natural extension for me to learn more about different jobs within the casino.”
While he brings casino experience to the table, he’s still learning new tricks of the trade each day.
“It’s only when you go through the training process that you start to notice some of those things that as a player you take for granted — the proper way to do something,” Householder said. “There’s a procedure for everything. Only when you’re on the other side of it that you start to notice some of those things.”
Krista Melillo of Mount Pleasant said her experience with food and beverage management led her to apply for a position at the casino. She noted that so far she’s “learned more than I expected.”
“When you go to a casino and sit down, they are so fluid and smooth in their actions that you don’t realize that everything has a purpose, and it’s very precise,” Melillo said.
All three students said they’d accept a position at Live! Casino, if offered one.
At the adjacent recruitment center, Heidi Santia, HRIS and licensing specialist, said that the casino is “doing a big push (to hire employees) for food and beverage.”
Walk-ins are welcome, and the recruitment center is open most weekdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Employment listings can be found at www.WorkAtLive.com.
Officials say the new casino will open in late-November, creating more than 500 permanent new jobs for local and regional residents. More than 100 of those positions are for table games dealers.
The 100,000-square-foot facility will feature 750 slots and approximately 30 table games, plus a FanDuel Sportsbook. The casino will feature restaurants and live entertainment venues, including Sports & Social Steel City, a sports restaurant, gaming venue and social lounge that will offer guests the ultimate sports fan experience.
