Motorists traveling the Pennsylvania Turnpike will experience traffic restrictions eastbound near the Pittsburgh Interchange Traffic restrictions will be in effect eastbound near Pittsburgh Interchange this weekend, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.
The PTC is advising motorists traveling eastbound between the Allegheny Valley (Exit #48) and Pittsburgh (Exit #57) interchanges to be aware that a single-lane pattern will be in effect from 7 p.m. Oct. 2 through 7 a.m. Oct. 4, for bridge deck repairs.
The left lane will be closed between mileposts 56 and 57, while construction crews work on the bridge at milepost 56.16. Be prepared for slow-moving traffic and delays in the area. Motorists should also expect eastbound backlogs on Sunday afternoon and plan accordingly.
Westbound traffic will not be impacted by this work.
For the most up-to-the minute information on this work, please check out the Turnpike’s Twitter feed @PATurnpikeAlert.
