The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is alerting motorists that lane restrictions will be in place on State Route 22 (William Penn Highway) in both Robinson Township, Washington County and North Fayette Township, Allegheny County starting May 18 as construction continues for the future Southern Beltway (Toll 576).
Only the right lanes will be restricted as needed for crews to safely install foundations for sign structures. This work is weather dependent and is expected to last until June 5.
A right lane restriction will occur as needed both eastbound and westbound on State Route 22 near Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township.
Right lane restrictions will also be in place westbound in North Fayette Township near the Steubenville Pike Crossing.
All lane restrictions will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information please visit the website at: https://www.patpconstruction.com/southern_beltway/22to79/default.aspx.
