After a short hearing, the Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board granted a significant variance to a Pleasant Unity resident in a continuation of a hearing from July.
The variance was approved for James Waliak, who initially requested the variance for a two-car, 30x24-foot garage adjacent to his home along Jefferson Street. However, Waliak agreed to reduce the size of the garage to 30x22 if the variance was approved.
When he appeared in July, the survey revealed the initial location of the garage encroached on a right of way and the 25-foot setback for a front yard. However, Waliak’s property is unique because his house doesn’t face the front yard where the setback rules apply.
“You have to understand. This is an enormous variance,” said Jackie Nindel, zoning hearing board chairperson.
However, Nindel and other board members wanted to work with Waliak because “there isn’t any other place” on the property for the garage to be built.
Harry Hosack, zoning officer for the township, said the request is unusual – in fact, in 25 years he can’t remember a similar situation where a building would be constructed in the 25-foot setback. However, if approved by the board, he had no problem with it.
He did, however, request that Waliak have his surveyor get the footage from the existing house to the right of way so he will be able to come out and quickly determine that the garage is in compliance.
In other business, the board approved an invoice of $340 for solicitor David DeRose.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.