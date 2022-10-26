After a short hearing, the Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board granted a significant variance to a Pleasant Unity resident in a continuation of a hearing from July.

The variance was approved for James Waliak, who initially requested the variance for a two-car, 30x24-foot garage adjacent to his home along Jefferson Street. However, Waliak agreed to reduce the size of the garage to 30x22 if the variance was approved.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.