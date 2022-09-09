A change order approved Thursday by the Unity Township Board of Supervisors will result in a windfall of $150,287.54 after final quantities from the Hot Mix Paving Program were calculated.
Good news, but unfortunately, it was followed up by some news that while disconcerting, was not unexpected. All of that savings and then some will most likely be taken up once the bituminous asphalt index is adjusted – an expected increase of $150,000 to $200,000.
Township engineer Dan Schmitt explained that the bituminous asphalt index is used to calculate prices when contractors bid jobs, required when utilizing state Liquid Fuels funds, and the actual costs can rise once the paving program is actually done.
The increases this year are mostly due to the rising cost of oil, said Schmitt.
“The bottom line is it gives all the contractors an even playing field when they bid,” said Schmitt.
Bidding often occurs in the spring, while the actual work isn’t completed until late summer. If the index wasn’t used, contractors would have to attempt to forecast the costs three to six months ahead of time.
Supervisor Michael O’Barto said 2022 has been a “strange and crazy” year for municipal business.
“It’s a hard pill to swallow,” he added.
O’Barto said it hasn’t just been oil that has risen in cost. Salt prices were expected to rise and they did. Fortunately, the township purchased a surplus of salt prior to the rise in prices. The township currently has 2,500 tons of salt in storage. Had the township not made that purchase, the cost would have risen over $20,000, according to O’Barto.
In addition, the engineer also recommended the final payment of $413,505.73 for Tresco Paving Corp. for the 2022 Hot Mix Paving Program, and payment of $182,201.76 to Quaker Sales Corp. for the 2022 Tar and Chip Program, which were both approved unanimously.
The supervisors also approved the submission of 2022 Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) to the county’s planning and development department.
In other business, the supervisors granted approval to a series of motions for the Aestique Surgical Center proposed expansion, including an extension of the center’s conditional use request approved several years ago.
The proposed subdivision was approved, along with a modification to the township requirement that the driveway have a 50-foot right of way. The current entrance is 40 feet wide. The subdivision was approved pending Unity Township Municipal Authority and Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection approvals.
The proposed site plan for a 15,000-square-foot medical surgical center to be constructed was also approved contingent on a number of outstanding required items for the township. The plan also includes the addition of a second fire hydrant on the property.
All of the items were approved and recommended by the planning commission.
In other business, the supervisors approved:
- Hiring Josh Piper for the road crew;
- Listing a 2009 Ford F-550 dump truck and 2010 John Deere 6330 tractor with mower for sale with Municibid;
- 2023 PMRS Minimum Municipal Obligation, and
- Ohler subdivision simple final for Mark A. Holler at 135 Kingston St. to consolidate .8933 acres of property zoned suburban residential.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
