A change order approved Thursday by the Unity Township Board of Supervisors will result in a windfall of $150,287.54 after final quantities from the Hot Mix Paving Program were calculated.

Good news, but unfortunately, it was followed up by some news that while disconcerting, was not unexpected. All of that savings and then some will most likely be taken up once the bituminous asphalt index is adjusted – an expected increase of $150,000 to $200,000.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

