There could soon be areas of Unity Township where stopping or parking vehicles, trailers and storing equipment could become illegal if a proposed ordinance is approved. It also could cost anyone who parks in front of a mailbox in the township a penalty of up to $1,000.
The ordinance, introduced at the township supervisors’ regular meeting last Thursday, would permit the township to create areas or zones within or along township roadways to prohibit obstructions arising from the stopping, standing or parking of vehicles, trailers and equipment, and the placement or storage of materials and personal property.
The areas would require a resolution by supervisors and the installation of proper signage to provide notice of the prohibitions.
The proposed ordinance would also prohibit obstructions caused by parking in front of a mailbox or within 15 feet of a mailbox in the township to ensure the proper delivery of mail.
Violations to the ordinance is punishable by a summary offense and a penalty from $300 to $1,000.
“There has been a problem in the township with people parking on public streets in front of other people’s mailboxes. We were surprised there was no state or federal law to prohibit that. It’s all a matter of local enforcement,” said Township Solicitor Gary Falatovich. “So, this ordinance would also make parking in front of a person’s mailbox to the extent that it blocks mail delivery a violation.”
Another proposed ordinance would amend the township code to give township code enforcement the ability to cite for stagnant water, which attracts a variety of insects and causes a threat to public safety.
The ordinance also creates a Red X program, identifying vacant structures so members of the volunteer fire departments can easily identify a structure that is known not to be occupied in the case of a fire.
The ordinances, according to Falatovich, are necessary to correct existing conditions in the township that have come up over the last several months.
In other business, the supervisors approved the following items of note:
- Payment of $43,154.23 to Tresco Paving Corp. for the 2022 Hot Mix Paving Program;
- Ordinance for zoning change, as requested by Bryan F. Grejtak, in order to subdivide a property on Center Drive;
- Simple final for subdivision requested by Bryan F. Grejtak for 1.5 acres on Center Drive;
- Resolutions for state grant application for Berkey Acres stormwater project and Marguerite storm sewer project;
- No parking area designated along East Way and Trent Drive due to a safety concern arising from a curve in the roadway;
- Removal of agricultural security area for Lois M. Betler and simple final of subdivision;
- Road closure requested for the St. Bartholomew 5K race fundraiser;
- Agreement between the township and the Westmoreland County Transit Authority;
- Act 537 plan amendment for Shawley and Bridge subdivisions, and
- Advertisement of applicants for boards and commissions.
