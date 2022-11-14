There could soon be areas of Unity Township where stopping or parking vehicles, trailers and storing equipment could become illegal if a proposed ordinance is approved. It also could cost anyone who parks in front of a mailbox in the township a penalty of up to $1,000.

The ordinance, introduced at the township supervisors’ regular meeting last Thursday, would permit the township to create areas or zones within or along township roadways to prohibit obstructions arising from the stopping, standing or parking of vehicles, trailers and equipment, and the placement or storage of materials and personal property.

