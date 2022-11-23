The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to a $10,000 settlement with its former manager at Tuesday’s work session meeting.
The settlement pertained to a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claim brought forth by Terry Carcella. Back in February, the supervisors voted to not renew Carcella’s contract. The details of the complaint have not been made public.
Carcella was hired as a code enforcement officer in April by the city of Latrobe before being promoted to city manager in May. He told the Bulletin after Tuesday’s meeting he could not comment on the claim or settlement. Both Ligonier Township Solicitor Dan Hudock and Chairman Dan Resenic declined to comment as well, requesting further inquiries be made through a Right-to-Know request.
Myers School Road will remain closed through the end of October 2024 after the township and Coal Loaders, Inc. finalized an agreement. In keeping the road closed, the company agreed to repair the road to township specifications by the end of the contract.
Those repairs include one layer of paving for the road and two layers for a section that was previously removed. Hudock told the supervisors the road base’s current condition is still “solid.” A $55,000 bond has been established by Coal Loaders, Inc. for the road should it not be repaired to standard.
Should the road closure go past the Oct. 31, 2024 deadline, the township will fine the company $5,000 per month if it stays closed. The township will also receive $3,000 immediately for the company’s use of the road.
Hudock said the working relationship with Coal Loaders, Inc. has been a productive one.
“They have been good to work with honestly and I think they want to do a good job,” he said.
The township plans on hosting another budget workshop before it votes on its 2023 budget before the end of the year. Township Manager Michael Strelic and Supervisor Stephanie Verna highlighted some aspects of the budget at Tuesday’s meeting but no date has been set.
Those highlights include expected revenue drops due to less home sales compared to 2021, and salary and benefit increases upwards of $100,000. Verna said budgets have been able to be balanced from injections of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds but by 2025 those monies are expected to run out, leaving the township with an expected deficit equal to 2 mills.
Positives in the budget include increasing liquid fuels and capital project reserves by $34,000 and no increase to real estate taxes.
Strelic proposed to the supervisors that it increase its amusement tax by $1 to help generate revenue. He said the township has been collecting the tax since the 1970s. Adjusted for inflation, that $1 would be equal to roughly $2.33 today.
The supervisors, including John Beaufort, suggested officials speak with the largest amusement employer, Idlewild & SoakZone, before increasing any rates. Resenic suggested a phased approach of the tax be considered.
“It doesn’t have to be a buck right away, it can be something you phase in over two or three years – 25 cents over four years,” he said. “A little bit of a bite is a lot easier to take.”
Supervisor Scott Matson asked how local businesses, like bars that host bands and performers, would be affected. Strelic said if the venue charged a cover fee it could apply the tax there or the statute allows for the township to seek a portion of food and beverage sales. He added the latter is not something the township would likely pursue.
“I’ve found that’s not worth the time and effort to go after,” Strelic said.
The supervisors also asked about ski resorts and golf clubs but both are not covered by the amusement tax. AirBnB properties and other rentals also would not be subject to the tax but could be charged a local licensing fee. But Strelic said those fees would not be a strong revenue stream for the township.
While discussing the budget, Matson asked how much road crew employees pay for their health care coverage. Strelic said it is around $32 a month.
“$32 a month? There are people paying hundreds of dollars a pay (period),” Matson said. “That should be something discussed, everybody else has to pay.”
Strelic said the township has considered it but with half of the road crew paid a rate of $19.10 an hour, during the next contract negotiations there will have to be “some give and take.”
Matson also asked supervisors Verna and Beaufort to keep the rest of the supervisors apprised of new contracts and salary increases with the police department.
“Since the board of supervisors are the ones that finally at the end have to make a decision on raising taxes or whatever, it’d be nice if the police commission was going to give raises … they’d talk to the other supervisors about it,” Matson said.
With people having a hard time paying their bills, Matson said the township should instead consider taking some concessions instead of raising taxes.
Verna said the police department has reduced its health care costs considerably under its new contract which was approved in September. Both Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger and Assistant Chief Michael Matrunics had five-year contracts approved Nov. 7 which include salary increases between 2% to 3% per year.
“We like to pick on the police department, I just talked about a 35% increase in employment costs here at the township that’s driving the budget deficit, and the police department hasn’t asked for an extra penny from the township since they consolidated,” Verna said.
Verna said operating costs have remained flat for the department and past operating budgets did not include capital expenditures for items like vehicles. Matson said he wasn’t “picking on” the police department but highlighting the department and road crew because they are some of the biggest expenditures for the township.
Beaufort said cost of living has gone up substantially over the past year, driving up costs everywhere. Matson incorrectly stated Social Security recipients did not receive an increase, which Beaufort corrected.
This year, Social Security and Supplemental Security Income received a 5.9% increase and in 2023 it will receive a 8.7% increase, the highest since 1981.
Police protection costs the township about 37 cents per resident per day, according to Beaufort. Verna said additional revenues created by the police department have only been established due to the work and leadership of Berger and Matrunics.
“The work they’ve done to generate additional revenue sources to continue to provide not only the same level of service to the community but I would argue, an increased level of service in this community,” Verna said.
Matson said he agrees that Berger and Matrunics are “very knowledgeable” police officers who have done a decent job.
“It’s a legit question,” Matson said.
Beaufort replied, “We’re just trying to get the facts out.”
Resenic said he is happy with having around the clock police protection.
“For the cost of less than a cigarette a day we get 24/7 police coverage,” Resenic said.
He added there are two cost benefits he looks at, the dollar cost figure and the other being the cost of human life.
He pointed to an incident Friday where Ligonier Valley Police responded to a domestic violence situation which involved a gun.
“The gentleman was taken into custody, no one was harmed,” Resenic said. “State Police were not able to send a car.
“So if you don’t have township police, what’s the cost to human life?”
The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors’ next meeting will be 7 p.m. Dec. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.