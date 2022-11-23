The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to a $10,000 settlement with its former manager at Tuesday’s work session meeting.

The settlement pertained to a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claim brought forth by Terry Carcella. Back in February, the supervisors voted to not renew Carcella’s contract. The details of the complaint have not been made public.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

