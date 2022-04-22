Unity Township supervisors held a special meeting Thursday and unanimously approved a number of contracts for aggregates, pipe, basins, grates and inlets, and equipment rental, along with playgrounds and monuments ground maintenance.
For the township’s aggregates for this year, supervisors awarded the contract to Bullskin Stone & Lime, the low bidder for both freight-on-board and delivered materials.
The township received two bids for the contract for pipe. For Smooth Flow plastic pipe, most of the bids received from Pleasant Unity Supply were the low bid with the exception of 8-inch pipe, which was 4 cents higher, and 12-inch, which was the same as the other bidder, Chemung Supply Corp.
Ultimately, supervisors decided to award all bids to Pleasant Unity Supply due to travel and Pleasant Unity being a local vendor, which will make it easier for the township to pick up pipe when necessary.
Supervisor John Mylant also pointed out that the 8-inch pipe is not a product the township uses much, so the slightly higher bid won’t be a significant factor.
Pleasant Unity Supply was also awarded the bids for basins, grates and inlets as they were the only bids received.
“We looked at prices and they haven’t jumped up that much, which surprises me,” Supervisor Mike O’Barto said.
Equipment rental contracts were awarded to both bidders: Derry Construction and Donegal Construction for various pieces of equipment, including pavers, rollers, trucks and rotomills, along with others.
Supervisors also awarded the contract for playgrounds and monuments grounds maintenance to the only bidder, Johnston Inc. of Latrobe. The work includes maintenance at Whitney Honor Roll, St. Vincent Shaft Memorial, Marguerite Playground (Central Park) and Pleasant Unity Playground.
Bids for all contracts were opened April 19.
