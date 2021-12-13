Christmas came early for 44 Westmoreland County tourism-related businesses and organizations. They were awarded a combined total of $574,700 in marketing grants through the county’s tourism grant program Friday at the Palace Theatre.
It wasn’t Santa that made the special delivery, but all three county commissioners and representatives of GO Laurel Highlands, the county’s official destination marketing organization and co-administer of the grants, funded by revenue generated by the county’s hotel room tax.
Awardees included a variety of organizations, festivals, museums and historical societies, theaters, hotels and restaurants, including first-time awardee 512 Coffee and Ice Cream from Latrobe, which received a $15,622 marketing grant.
Representing the coffee business at the ceremony was owner Mike Ciotti, who said it was exciting to receive funding like this to help the new business continue with its marketing efforts for both the cafe and lodgings.
Opened in June 2021, 512 Coffee and Ice Cream focuses on serving creative coffees, baked goods and of course, banana splits. The business plans on using the grant to launch a multimedia marketing campaign to promote its sweet treats and on-site vacation rentals.
Ciotti said although they did open in the middle of the pandemic, that wasn’t exactly the original plan.
“We were working (on the business) for years, and we just needed to do it. Our strategy was to be open at the beginning of summer for the ice cream,” said Ciotti.
The marketing campaign Ciotti has planned will include advertising on the GO Laurel Highlands website, along with social media sites and in Pittsburgh Magazine.
Ann Nemanic, executive director of GO Laurel Highlands, and emcee of the grant ceremony Friday, said she touts businesses like 512 Coffee for opening during such an uncertain time. She said that 34 new businesses opened in the county in 2021, which is remarkable, since so many businesses were just trying to keep their doors open.
Meanwhile, these new businesses are adding to the already robust and diverse attractions that make Westmoreland County a top destination, according to Nemanic.
County officials said that the tourism industry is the second strongest economic driver in the county.
The money for the grants comes from a 5% county hotel tax, which continues to grow as its recipients continue to attract visitors to the area.
Two of the biggest attractions are recreation and entertainment. While entertainment is making a comeback after COVID-19 restrictions all but shut them down in 2020, parks and recreation maintained a strong surge even during pandemic-related shutdowns as visitors were looking to outdoors for safe activities.
Representatives from the 44 tourism-related entities receiving grants gathered at the Palace Theatre for the announcement of the grants, awardees by the Westmoreland County Tourism Grant Program.
Although the grants were announced Friday, the funds won’t be made available until early January, according to Nemanic. The funds must be spent within 2022.
The funds are derived from the 5% tax on rooms booked in hotels and others lodging venues in the previous year. Because of last year’s restrictions, the distribution for 2022 is based on revenue generated from 22 months of tax on lodgings. Distributions from 2019, the last pre-COVID year, were about $368,000.
“Thank you,” Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher said on Friday at the ceremony. “It is wasn’t for you, we wouldn’t have this kind of money from the tax.”
Thirty-eight of the organizations received funds for marketing efforts, which are to be spent on attracting visitors from outside the county. Only nine applicants were not approved by the grant review committee. The committee is made up of county residents Carol Wentzel and Larry Schultz, Tom Guiher of Log Cabin Lodge and Suites, Mary Lou Hugus, a retired Hempfield Area teacher, and Nemanic.
Living Treasurers Wild Animal Park in Donegal received the most grant money — $25,000 for marketing and a $10,000 capital grant to create a concession stand to serve visitors who otherwise might travel outside the area to eat.
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg received a $25,000 for “out-of-county focused marketing efforts” to support its Stephen Towns exhibition that opens Jan. 30.
A full list of tourism grant recipients is available at www.golaurelhighlands.com.
