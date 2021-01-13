Torrance woman celebrates 100th birthday

Helen Peterson Thomas McClarren of Torrance turns 100 years old today, Jan. 13.
Born Jan. 13, 1921, in Lloydsville, Blair County, she is the widow of the late J. Quentin Thomas and Milton McClarren.
Her children include Robert Thomas of Millwood, Arlene Jones of Torrance, Richard Thomas of Derry, and the late Kenneth Thomas and Debby Simko. She is the mother-in-law of Sandy Thomas of West Mifflin, Norman Simko of Torrance and the late Jane Thomas.
Helen also has eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
After the death of Helen’s first husband, she worked at the Pizza Barn, Blairsville Police Department and Torrance State Hospital. With her second marriage, she once again became a homemaker.
She held many positions in the Torrance United Methodist Church, during her 85 years of membership, before its closure. She is now affiliated with the First United Methodist Church in Derry.
Because of the current pandemic, Helen will celebrate quietly at home with immediate family.
