Pennsylvania State Police have charged the parents of a 9-year-old Torrance girl for beating her so badly she needed medical care.
Troopers originally charged Jordache Larrabee, 32, with aggravated assault on May 11 for beating the girl with wooden paddle so hard it left bruises across her back and buttocks. During two months of investigations by state police and the Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau, police discovered Aaliyah Barnhart, 20, had hit the child with the wooden paddle as well.
According to the criminal complaint, the child said Barnhart blamed her for spilling vehicle oil and beat her with a paddle. The girl told a county caseworker that when they picked Larrabee up later that night, he beat her with the paddle as well.
But observations by a nurse from Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, who evaluated the girl’s injuries that night, showed the 9-year-old was also hit with a hand, had her hair pulled causing her scalp to turn red and abrasions to her ears. The nurse also noted bruising on the front and back of the girl’s legs, buttocks and sides.
Court records show Barnhart posted bond for Larrabee the following day. The bond was revoked a month later but reduced to $5,000 unsecured on July 6.
The day after the change in bond for Larrabee, troopers and the caseworker attended a Child and Youth Services hearing at the Westmoreland County Courthouse. After the meeting, Trooper Gregory Frank said he observed Barnhart telling the girl to not speak with caseworkers.
A county caseworker was scheduled to meet with the child and Barnhart on July 11 but when they arrived, Barnhart told the caseworker she could not speak with the child unless a parent was present and to leave the residence.
The caseworker eventually spoke to the child who said Barnhart had hit her in May as well.
Barnhart was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and child endangerment, all felonies. She was also charged with misdemeanor charges of simple assault and obstruction.
Barnhart will have a preliminary hearing on July 27 in front of Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers at 9:30 a.m.
Larrabee was charged with felony aggravated assault along with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. He is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Christopher A. Feliciani on Sept. 14 for a formal arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.