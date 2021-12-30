Here’s a look back at some of the top local sports stories of the past year:
The Ligonier Valley girls’ softball team made history.
The Lady Rams had a chance to accomplish something no other team in school history has done — win a state championship — but they fell just a bit short during a 1-0, nine-inning defeat against Line Mountain during the PIAA Class 2A state softball championship game at Penn State University’s Beard Field. The Ligonier Valley girls’ softball team became the fifth team from Ligonier Valley or Laurel Valley (the sister schools consolidated in 2010) to reach the state championship game.
The Ligonier Valley girls’ softball was the first girls’ team to advance to the state championship game in school history. Before the Lady Rams’ run, the Laurel Valley boys’ basketball team lost in the Class A state championship game 40 years ago in 1981. It was the last team from Ligonier Valley or Laurel Valley to compete for a state championship.
The Ligonier Valley girls finished third in the WPIAL — the Lady Rams still qualified for the PIAA tournament — and second in the state. Maddie Griffin earned a first-team selection on the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association All-State Team in Class 2A. Griffin finished the season 19-3, and she allowed 12 runs – eight earned – on 28 hits. Griffin, who boasted 16 shutouts, 11 no-hitters and four perfect games, walked 39, hit 12 and struck out an eye-popping 316 batters in 144 innings pitched.
———
Ligonier Valley track and field standout Miles Higgins finished among the best in the state during the PIAA Class 2A State Track and Field Championships in May.
Vinny Kilkeary fell short in his quest for a second state championship in March at the PIAA Class 3A Wrestling Championships, but he rebounded from a semifinal-round loss to finish third in the state at 113 pounds.
Higgins led a group of eight area athletes from Ligonier Valley, Derry Area and Greater Latrobe with a top-five effort in the javelin during the PIAA Class 2A and 3A State Track and Field Championships. Higgins, who won the WPIAL Class 2A championship in the javelin, finished fourth overall in the state with a new personal best of 183-6. Ligonier Valley teammate Tatum Hoffman finished top-10 in the state in the Class 2A triple jump, while she secured top-15 efforts in the high jump and long jump. Derry Area’s Tara Perry finished among the top-10 in the state in the Class 2A high jump.
Kilkeary, who won a state championship as a freshman, ended his sophomore season with a 26-3 record.
———
Greater Latrobe’s Jenna Bell and Carolina Walters led the Lady Wildcats’ girls’ tennis team to another big season. Bell and Walters won the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championship and advanced to the PIAA Class 3A Girls’ State Tennis Doubles Tournament. They reached the state doubles tournament for the second time in three years. Bell, who reached the state doubles tournament for the third time, also competed in the WPIAL Class 3A Individual Singles Tournament, finished fourth in the district and won her third section singles championship. As a team, Greater Latrobe reached the WPIAL Class 3A championship for the second straight year, but the Lady Wildcats fell against Upper St. Clair. Greater Latrobe, which won the WPIAL title and finished second in the state in 2020, reached the state playoffs again, but lost in the quarterfinals versus Conestoga. Greater Latrobe reached the playoffs for the 14th time in 17 seasons, including the past seven straight.
———
The Derry Area boys golf team made history with a third-place finish in the district, but the Trojans fell short of a WPIAL Class 2A golf championship. The Derry Area boys advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A Team championship for the third consecutive season in October. Entering the district championship, Derry Area finished as the top team from its grouping and the second-best score in the semifinals.
Derry Area has been involved in the WPIAL Class 2A Team playoffs four of the last five seasons. Derry Area as a team, finished sixth in the district in 2020, and in 2019, the Trojans finished fifth in the WPIAL. The Derry Area boys won its fourth section championship in five seasons. Derry Area won its first section title in golf during this run in the 2017 season. The Trojans added to that with another section title in 2019 and a third in four seasons — and first outright title — in 2020.
Trojans’ standout Hunter Jurica finished sixth in the state individually, while Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ standouts Meghan Zambruno, Ella Zambruno and Izzy Aigner all finished among the top 10 individually. Meghan Zambruno finished second in the state individually.
The GCC girls won its seventh consecutive WPIAL Class 2A championship in 2021 and placed second in the state as a team.
———
The Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team finished with a 14-3 overall record in 2020-21 and won the section title for the first time in 14 years. GL also made its first appearance in the WPIAL semifinals since 1998, but the Lady Wildcats fell by 16 points against eventual district champion and PIAA runner-up, top-seeded, Chartiers Valley. Greater Latrobe went 7-0 in games won by fewer than six points. Top players Anna Rafferty and Emma Blair finished the season averaging a double-double. Rafferty scored nearly 17 points per game during Greater Latrobe’s playoff run and Blair clinched the Lady Wildcats’ trip to the semifinals with a pair of steals in the final 19 seconds of a quarterfinal-round win.
