Following is a look back at some of the top news stories of the past year, from those with an impact that spanned the globe or the nation to those that hit close to home, here in our local region:
Despite the widespread availability of life-saving vaccines and calls from countless health experts urging people to take advantage of them, the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus (COVID-19) climbed past 800,000 earlier this month.
As reported by The Associated Press, the staggering loss of life in the U.S. is the highest reported toll of any country in the world. The U.S. accounts for approximately 4% of the world’s population but about 15% of the 5.3 million known deaths from COVID-19 since the outbreak began in China two years ago.
The true death toll is believed to be significantly higher because of cases that were overlooked or concealed.
The U.S. crossed the latest threshold with cases and hospitalizations on the rise again in a spike driven by the highly contagious delta variant, which arrived in the first half of 2021 and now accounts for practically all infections. Now the omicron variant is gaining a foothold in the country, though scientists are not sure how dangerous it is.
———
An angry mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to overturn Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election.
Before the riot, at what was dubbed a “Save America” rally in Washington, D.C., Trump repeated false claims he had made previously that victory was stolen from him via widespread election fraud, and said, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country any more.”
At the time, members of Congress were attending a joint session to count electoral votes to formalize then-President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the election. During the insurrection, lawmakers and their staff were evacuated and the Capitol Complex was locked down.
Individuals from the pro-Trump mob not only vandalized and looted the halls of Congress, but also assaulted Capitol Police officers and reporters, and attempted to locate lawmakers, reportedly to capture and harm them. Five people died shortly before, during or following the violent attack, and many more were injured. Four officers who responded later committed suicide.
———
The late state Rep. Mike Reese, a Mount Pleasant Township native and Mount Pleasant Area High School graduate, died unexpectedly at age 42 of an apparent brain aneurysm on Jan. 2, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.
After his untimely death, a bill to name a portion of Route 981 in Mount Pleasant Township in Reese’s honor was quickly signed into law, spurred on by a community-wide petition and support from state legislators. The portion of the roadway named after Reese, dubbed the “Honorable Mike Reese Memorial Highway,” spans 3.5 miles on Route 981 from the intersection of Route 819 to Route 2021 south of Norvelt.
Before his sudden passing, Reese had represented the House’s 59th District — which includes portions of Westmoreland and Somerset counties — since 2009.
———
A fire decimated Latrobe’s iconic Dainty Pastry Shoppe on Aug. 12, displacing a member of the Colaianne family who lived in an apartment above the Depot Street business and leading to a near-total loss of the beloved bakery. Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile said the call for the fire came in at approximately 9:26 p.m., and firefighters had it under control in about an hour, but were on scene for several hours. The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal later determined that a lightning strike at the corner of the building started the blaze.
Dainty Pastry, a staple of the local community, celebrated its 74th anniversary in November.
———
Victory Brinker, a 9-year-old opera singer from Unity Township, made “America’s Got Talent” history on the July 6 episode of the popular reality competition show when she earned a “Golden Buzzer” from all four judges simultaneously — something that had never been done before — advancing her to the live show. She went on to wow the nation with her operatic performances on each new episode, and she made it all the way to the finals in September before she was eliminated toward the end of the live broadcast from Hollywood.
Nine-year-old Victory is one of 9 children adopted by Eric and Christine Brinker, who have two birth children. She recently released her first Christmas album, “The Wonder of Christmas,” and she has been featured on stage and on television numerous times since her stunning run on “AGT.”
