Tom Gockel announces candidacy for Greater Latrobe School Board seat

Tom Gockel has announced he is running for a seat on the Greater Latrobe School Board in the May 18 primary.
As a parent and bus driver, Gockel wants to put students and families first, while being a “voice for our seniors for tax increases that are burdening them.”
“I believe tax increases have been easily voted for by this board,” he said. “As a parent with a special needs child, I believe there needs to be more options and communication to parents.”
He said he believes this past year has “definitely been trying and parents need to be heard ... I believe the parents that wanted their children in school were not given a voice.”
“Lastly, I am for getting kids involved in more vocational programs while in school and after graduation.”
