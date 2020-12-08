Today is last day to vote in Ligonier's gingerbread house contest

Christmas confectioneries are on display in four downtown Ligonier shops for this year’s Gingerbread House Walk contest.
The deadline to vote for the “Community Favorite” is noon today. The houses will be on display until Dec. 13.
A house titled “Deck the Paws” is on display at Abigail’s Coffeehouse, while “Santa’s Covid Christmas” can be seen at Ligonier Creamery. Betsy’s of Ligonier features “The Enchanted Ice Castle,” and “O Christmas Tree” is at G Squared Gallery.
Voters may also bid on a house for their own pleasure. Proceeds will benefit the Ligonier Valley fire departments.
Ballots and bid sheets are available at each location.
The gingerbread house contest is part of the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Holly-Days celebration.
