The Little Fox – Toby’s Foundation announced plans to build a grief retreat center in the Laurel Highlands. This ground-breaking announcement was made at the 2nd annual gala, held at the Wintergarden at PPG Place on Friday, May 5. Over 300 people attended the gala and raised $65,000 toward the capital campaign for the retreat center.

Toby’s Foundation supports families (parents, siblings, grandparents and extended family) grieving the loss of an infant, educates on the importance of safe sleep practices, and promotes SIDS awareness across the U.S.

