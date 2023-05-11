The Little Fox – Toby’s Foundation announced plans to build a grief retreat center in the Laurel Highlands. This ground-breaking announcement was made at the 2nd annual gala, held at the Wintergarden at PPG Place on Friday, May 5. Over 300 people attended the gala and raised $65,000 toward the capital campaign for the retreat center.
Toby’s Foundation supports families (parents, siblings, grandparents and extended family) grieving the loss of an infant, educates on the importance of safe sleep practices, and promotes SIDS awareness across the U.S.
At the gala, Toby’s Foundation shared renderings of the 10,000-square-foot project, provided by NEXT architecture. The foundation plans on obtaining acreage in the Laurel Highlands of Pennsylvania and will open the center to grieving families across the nation and the world, to provide a physical space for families to connect over the loss of a pregnancy or an infant.
“Our research has uncovered that there are only 11 existing centers for these remarkable families who are grieving their babies,” Katie Stern, co-founder of The Little Fox stated. “With our grief retreat these families will have another location where they can experience support, professional counseling, art therapy, memorial activities and outdoor activities. We will focus on therapeutic, holistic and wellness experiences to help parents, siblings and families.”
