To my High School Senior,

Editor's Note: Jody Wilson submitted this letter she wrote to her son, Alex Wilson, a senior at Greater Latrobe Senior High School, during the "strange and stressful time," brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. "I hope that maybe it can encourage others and shine some positivity," through the letter, she said.
Originally, I had started this letter with the intent of handing it to you on your graduation day. I was planning to fill it with warm memories of the past year, and maybe print out a few photos to include with it. I was going to recall silly stories of you with your friends and include moments that made me burst with pride. I’ve been waiting for this last half of your senior year to gather my thoughts and collect more memories because a lot happens on the back half of a senior year. I may be old, but I remember.
Now, as the end of May creeps closer to the horizon and the excitement of the final act is supposed to be building; well, I don’t have to say what happened. You know. Thousands upon thousands of other seniors know. Their parents know. Their teachers and your teachers know. Your coaches and coaches from all around the world; they know.
And we are grieving with you.
It IS grief, and you are allowed to feel it. I’ve seen the nonchalant way you shrug your shoulders when I ask how you feel. It’s almost as if you feel guilty about mourning something that is very real and very hurtful. I can see your disappointment and the refusal to fully embrace it because of the major loss happening all over the world right now. I can tell by the way you deftly change the subject that your personal loss feels insignificant and uncomfortable to express. I get it. I’m feeling all of those things too. You are not alone, and I want to tell you now, the grace and humility you are showing when you have every right not to, is astounding.
So let me take a moment to applaud you. You have worked so incredibly hard. High school is a period in your life like none other. It’s a time of growth and challenge, and it’s not easy. I remember dropping you off in front of a brand new school on your first day of 9th grade. I knew you were anxious. You didn’t know a soul in that school and as you walked through those front doors I remember being in awe of your courage. And in that moment while our experience was personal and significant to us, thousands of other parents and children were having their own moments of bravery and awe at the exact same time.
I still have a voicemail saved to my phone from the day you excitedly called me from school to say “I did it mom! I aced my chem test!” Do you remember that day? You had stayed up studying long into the night and the pride in your voice on that phone call is something I could listen to over and over. Millions of other parents and children have similar stories of pride just like that one.
I remember watching you walk out of baseball tryouts one rainy night. It was late. The tension in the air was pretty high. When you got in the car with a huge smile on your face and said “I made the team, mom” my heart wanted to break open for you. I know I’m not alone in those feelings of pride for my child. I know that thousands of other parents have felt that pride too.
All of these experiences were leading up to something bigger, weren’t they? They were an arrow launched in the direction of a final year when it would all come together. A year of friends smashed together on a couch in a living room somewhere talking about their plans for the future. A year of last proms, bittersweet in the significance they held as you danced and laughed the night away with people you treasure. A year of senior nights, your parents by your side, walking proudly with you, recognizing your accomplishments. A year of last at bats. A year of last lunch time conversations. A year of last walks through the hallways of a building that had a hand in shaping the person you’ve become. A year of last homework assignments and tests. A year of last concerts and plays. A year of last stolen bases and trips across the finish line. A year of gathering just a few more memories to take with you as you turn the page of a new chapter. A year of caps and gowns and right of passage ceremonies.
I know that you might feel like your arrow didn’t quite hit its mark. I know you might feel like all of your hard work was for nothing. I know that because of the state the world is in right now that you might feel insignificant and unseen. Hear me now.
To my senior of 2020. I see you. I see the way you wear resilience and strength. I see the way you accept and push forward. I see the hard work you have done. I see the hard work you continue to do. I see the way you comfort others when your own heart is sad. I see the way you meet challenge and change with grace. I see the way you have matured. I see the person you are and you are incredible.
You were born in a time when our country was in mourning. When I delivered you the doctor told me “it’s so hard right now to even feel joy for these children coming into the world” but let me tell you..... as I held you in my arms on those chilly autumn nights; your tiny hand wrapped around my finger and your eyes looking directly into mine, our reality at the time uncertain and shaken, all I could see was hope. As moonlight spilled across the floor and lullabies played in the background, hope for a brighter future was nestled right there in my arms.
Today it’s no different. Because every time I look at you and see the strength, grace and humility you wear without even realizing it, my faith grows; my hope reignites.
To my senior and the class of 2020: You are seen. You are so much more than the experiences that have been lost. You are strength. You are resilience. You are grace. You are compassion. You are acceptance. You are a voice that deserves to be heard. You are light. You are HOPE.
Those who have the privilege of knowing you are so incredibly proud. The lessons you are teaching us are profound. We can not wait to see what you do with the next chapter of your life. You are going to move mountains, and that is something that not even a pandemic can take away from you. Go out and show the world what so many already see. Change, hope and a brighter future IS coming, and it’s all yours for the taking.
