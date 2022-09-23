With the 2022 midterm election just over a month away, the practice of stealing or defacing political signs has once again plagued Westmoreland County.
A large sign supporting Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was erected in Unity Township on private property with the owner’s permission earlier this month and barely lasted 24 hours before being vandalized.
State police at Greensburg investigated the act of criminal mischief, which occurred along Lloyd Avenue Extension. Investigators believe the perpetrator(s) arrived and fled in a green in color Jeep Wrangler.
The problem has made its way east as well.
Ligonier Township resident Jan Mikan, a Democratic committee member, said at least one Shapiro sign has been stolen in Ligonier Borough, in addition to several in the township.
“People on both sides need to be civil and it’s truly a shame to be a thief,” Mikan said. “I’ve never dreamed of stealing or damaging a political sign. It is a red area, but there are Democrats here as well, and supporters of both parties have every right to place a political sign.”
There are roughly 121,000 Republican voters in Westmoreland County. Democrats top out at approximately 95,000.
Bill Bretz, chairman of the Westmoreland County Republican Committee, called theft and vandalism of political signs an “unfortunate reality.”
“It’s not instigated by either party, it’s usually weather-related or random actions by thrill-seekers,” Bretz said. “It’s very rare to see any prosecution on it. What these people fail to realize or respect is the amount of time that goes into placing these signs, as well as the cost. There’s a lot of work that goes into getting permission to place signs on a public right of way, and private property owners as well.”
Bretz said he believes those who vandalize or steal any political sign, regardless of party affiliation, likely do not have any volunteer hours or monetary donations devoted to any political cause.
“We respect everyone’s right to free speech,” Bretz said regarding the placement of signage supporting candidates for public office. “Finger-pointing unfortunately only escalates the situation. I’d much rather have a conversation about the issues.”
Following published reports about the damaged Shapiro sign in Unity Township, a sign supporting Pennsylvania state Rep. Eric Davanzo (R-58) was vandalized as the word “racist” was spray-painted over the sign. Additionally, a sign supporting Republican Eric Nelson for Pennsylvania’s 57th Legislative District was “slashed right at a booth at the county fair,” according to Bretz.
“Those two recent examples show that we all have those challenges with signs,” he said. “It’s unfortunate.”
Mikan agreed that “no one’s sign should be stolen or damaged, regardless of political affiliation.”
“You don’t have to like the signs, just drive on by,” she said. “It’s just like a Facebook post… you don’t like it, keep on scrolling.”
A statement from PSP advises Pennsylvanians that damaging or stealing political signs is a crime.
A person found to have stolen a political campaign sign or signs may be charged with a violation of Title 18, Section 3921, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, which is as follows:
(a) Movable property – A person is guilty of theft if he unlawfully takes, or exercises unlawful control over, movable property of another with intent to deprive him thereof.
(b) Immovable property – A person is guilty of theft if he unlawfully transfers, or exercises unlawful control over, immovable property of another or any interest therein with intent to benefit himself or another not entitled thereto.
According to Title 18, Section 3903, grading of theft offenses, theft of property valued at less than $50 constitutes a misdemeanor of the third degree.
“People need to understand that they’re out of line doing this,” Mikan said. “They don’t have exclusive rights to put up Republican signs while damaging or stealing Democrat signs. It’s out of control.”
