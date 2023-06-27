Tickets still available for Bootlegger's Ball Friday

Celebrate June Thirsty-First at the first-ever Bootlegger’s Ball Friday, June 30, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Loyalhanna Watershed Barn, Ligonier Township. Raise a glass to the Roaring ’20s and help raise funds for Loyalhanna Watershed Association and Heroes Never Alone. This new event, organized in partnership with Quacked Glass Studio and Wandering Spirits, will feature live music, delectable food by Simply Good, whiskey and wine tastings, and a cash bar with themed prohibition cocktails and drinks. Tickets are on sale now for only $30 each for this 21+ event. Tickets can be purchased onsite at Quacked Glass Studio or Wondering Spirits or online at www.wanderingspiritspa.com under Events.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.