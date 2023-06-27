Celebrate June Thirsty-First at the first-ever Bootlegger’s Ball Friday, June 30, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Loyalhanna Watershed Barn, Ligonier Township. Raise a glass to the Roaring ’20s and help raise funds for Loyalhanna Watershed Association and Heroes Never Alone. This new event, organized in partnership with Quacked Glass Studio and Wandering Spirits, will feature live music, delectable food by Simply Good, whiskey and wine tastings, and a cash bar with themed prohibition cocktails and drinks. Tickets are on sale now for only $30 each for this 21+ event. Tickets can be purchased onsite at Quacked Glass Studio or Wondering Spirits or online at www.wanderingspiritspa.com under Events.
Tickets still available for Bootlegger's Ball Friday
