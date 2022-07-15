Tickets available for annual harvest dinner

Now in its seventh year, the Annual Harvest Dinner is a truly enjoyable community dining experience you won’t want to miss. The event, planned for Saturday, Aug. 13, beginning at 5 p.m., will be held outdoors on the Ligonier Country Market grounds in Ligonier Township. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the Barn at the Watershed Farm.
A collaboration between the Loyalhanna Watershed Association and Ligonier Country Market, attendees can enjoy a variety of food and beverage options available for purchase from several local farms and vendors traditionally featured at the popular Saturday morning market. Live music by area rock band Sky Pilot will entertain guests while they enjoy a “picnic style” event with family and friends. Attendees are invited to bring their own outdoor party set-up such as a pop-up canopy, table, chairs or a picnic blanket, or for an added $40, there are a limited number of pre-set “Dinner Party Canopies” available to reserve for your own party of 8, complete with a dressed table, chairs and a centerpiece gift. All attendees will be entered into the famous door prize drawing, for a chance to win one of dozens of unique gifts provided by generous Ligonier Country Market vendors and can also participate in the annual butterfly release at the children’s garden.
Pre-sale tickets are now available for only $5 each (plus processing fees) through Eventbrite at https://harvestdinner22.eventbrite.com. If you aren’t sure what your plans are yet, you can also purchase tickets at the gate that evening for $8 each. All proceeds benefit the Loyalhanna Watershed Association’s free community education and outreach programs.
For additional information, contact the Loyalhanna Watershed Association at 724-238-7560 or email susan@loyalwater.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.