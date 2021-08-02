Police have filed charges against three men who they say made false claims that a guard at the Westmoreland County prison threatened to sexually assault one of them in March, according to court documents.
County detectives filed the charges of unsworn falsification to authorities, false reports and conspiracy against Joshua James Robison, 25, of Irwin; Nicholas J. Grindle, 34, of Jeannette, and Paul A. Pierce, 37, of Charleroi.
The complaint, made April 14 under the Prison Rape Elimination Act, claimed a guard threatened to sexually assault Grindle a month earlier at the county jail, according to court records. Four other inmates, including Pierce and Robison, submitted complaints about the incident that same day.
County detectives investigated the complaints, but Grindle refused to provide any information to detectives about the incident. A confidential informant contacted detectives six days later and said the guard in question was being a bit “cantankerous” with a few inmates, so the prisoners conspired to lodge the PREA complaints against him, according to his statement to authorities.
Jail officials reported to detectives that they believed Grindle was making false complaints against some guards. All complaints must be investigated, according to county detectives.
Robison was arraigned on July 22 and is being held on $25,000 bond in the jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 30, according to online court documents.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Grindle and Pierce. Grindle has been an inmate of the jail since February after taken into custody for an alleged incident of strangulation and related offenses. While in jail, he was also charged with threatening to sexually assault a female guard. He was sentenced July 21 to a five-to-12-month sentence, according to jail and court records.
Pierce, meanwhile, was in jail at the time on two separate assault cases. He was sentenced in May to serve three to 23 months in jail, but is not longer an inmate, according to jail records.
