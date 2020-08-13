Three days left for Grab and Go Breakfast and Lunch distribution

Mister Rogers would probably be happy to know that his life lessons are being carried out right here in his own neighborhood of Latrobe.
Since late June, Melanie Semelka and her team have proven that doing little things can have a big impact and that “we are all neighbors” by distributing Grab and Go Breakfast and Lunch bags for children every Tuesday and Friday.
The bags will be available three more times on Aug. 14, 18 and 21, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Sponsored by the Westmoreland County Food Bank, Inc. and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, the program provides nourishing meals to individuals and families who drive or walk to the corner of Ligonier Street and Minehan Avenue in Latrobe to pick up the number of bags they need for children up to age 18.
There are no income or boundary restrictions for recipients.
It all starts when Semelka and her team arrive a little before 10 a.m. twice a week to meet the delivery truck and carry coolers of breakfast and lunch food trays and crates of milk and juice to the cafeteria in the basement of Robindale Energy & Associated Companies, located in the former Latrobe Elementary School building on Ligonier Street, Latrobe. They set up an assembly line, pack the bags of food, maintain freshness by keeping them in the walk-in coolers, and then walk to the corner to distribute the bags between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.
Semelka’s team has been joined by community partners who have given the children small gifts to brighten their days — such as junior firefighter hats, coloring pages, Wikki Stix, flexible flyers, books and balloons, among others.
Community partners include: Latrobe Rotary, Robindale Energy & Associated Companies, Adams Memorial Library, Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, Latrobe Kinder-Schull, Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC)-Latrobe, St. Vincent College, Excela Health, Greater Latrobe School District, Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank, Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society, Latrobe Art Center, Latrobe Chamber of Commerce, Dahar Orthodontics and the Latrobe Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.