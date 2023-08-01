For one final time, Gina Cerilli Thrasher walked into Westmoreland County’s public meeting room Monday. On her final day as commissioner, Thrasher attended the county prison board meeting, along with a prayer service and breakfast.
“It was truly an honor to serve you as commissioner for the last seven and a half years,” wrote Thrasher on her commissioner Facebook page, which she plans to keep active in case anyone needs to reach out to her.
On her last day as commissioner, she was invited to participate in a prayer service and breakfast with Ukrainian refugees by the Most Rev. Larry J. Kulick and the Diocese of Greensburg, followed by the prison board meeting.
“It was bittersweet walking out of the courthouse today,” added Thrasher. “Thank you to all the county employees for a great seven years.”
Judge Chris Scherer swore Thrasher in Monday afternoon for her next role, which interestingly enough has the same title, commissioner, on the Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board.
Thrasher announced back in February that she would not seek a third term as Westmoreland County commissioner, and then in June she was appointed by Gov. Josh Shapiro and confirmed by the state Senate to serve on the appeals board.
Stepping into her former role will be Ted Kopas, who served a decade in office before he was ousted in 2019. Kopas was appointed by Westmoreland County’s 11 Common Pleas Court judges to complete the remaining five months of Thrasher’s term.
Following the prison board meeting, her fellow commissioners and other elected officials acknowledged Thrasher’s departure.
“I want to thank Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher for 7 1/2 years, almost to the day, of service to Westmoreland County. It’s been a pleasure,” said Douglas Chew, chairman of the county’s prison board. They also posed for photographs with Thrasher before the end of her last day.
During the prison board meeting, Thrasher and her fellow board members conducted some regular business, including approving the following:
- Hiring of Devon Gilbert, Amy Knott, Jacob Taylor, Zackarie Garris and Caleb Brein as corrections officers, effective July 24;
- Acceptance of resignations of Kelvin Williams, effective June 30; Rhonda Carter, effective July 6; Danielle Grosser, effective July 9; Michael Myers, effective July 19, and Hanna Corbin, Christina Stouffer and Mack Miscovich, effective July 21, and
- Acceptance of retirement of Christine Shipley, effective June 29.
