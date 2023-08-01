Westmoreland County Prison Board says goodbye to Thrasher

As she prepared to leave the courthouse for a new role Monday, Gina Cerilli Thrasher posed for a photograph with her fellow commissioners and other elected officials who sat with her on the county’s prison board.

 PHOTO BY AMY FAUTH

For one final time, Gina Cerilli Thrasher walked into Westmoreland County’s public meeting room Monday. On her final day as commissioner, Thrasher attended the county prison board meeting, along with a prayer service and breakfast.

“It was truly an honor to serve you as commissioner for the last seven and a half years,” wrote Thrasher on her commissioner Facebook page, which she plans to keep active in case anyone needs to reach out to her.

