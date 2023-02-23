Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher announced Tuesday that she will not seek reelection for a third term.
“After careful consideration, I have decided to not run for a third term as county commissioner,” she said in a news release provided Tuesday night to the Bulletin. “I truly enjoyed my time as county commissioner. It afforded me the opportunity to meet thousands of Westmoreland County residents and be their voice. It was an honor representing them and I thank them for their trust in me over the past eight years.”
A former communications director for the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, Thrasher was elected to the three-member board of commissioners in 2015, along with then-incumbent Democrat Commissioner Ted Kopas and Republican Charles Anderson.
As the top vote-getter in 2015, Thrasher in her first term was elected chairwoman of the board of commissioners, the first woman in over 40 years to chair the board.
Republicans regained majority four years later with Sean Kertes and Douglas Chew. Thrasher topped Kopas by roughly 200 votes to win reelection.
“I am proud of the work that I have accomplished with my colleagues over the years,” Thrasher said. “Elected officials in Washington, D.C., are always in gridlock. However, that is not the case in county government in Westmoreland. Over the past eight years, I have been in the majority and minority roles on the board of commissioners. Regardless, political affiliation did not get in the way of managing the county and doing what is right for taxpayers.”
Thrasher gave birth to her first child in November 2022.
“I am truly thankful for your support and trusting me with the responsibility of representing the people of Westmoreland County,” she said. “I look forward to the new career opportunities I will embark upon in the future.”
According to Thrasher, petitions to run for county commissioner are due by March 7.
“If you are considering running for county commissioner there is still plenty of time to get your name on the ballot,” she said. “County commissioner candidates only need 250 signatures.”
After a loss in 2019, Kopas announced earlier this month he is again running for county commissioner.
