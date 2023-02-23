Gina Cerilli Thrasher

GINA CERILLI THRASHER

Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher announced Tuesday that she will not seek reelection for a third term.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to not run for a third term as county commissioner,” she said in a news release provided Tuesday night to the Bulletin. “I truly enjoyed my time as county commissioner. It afforded me the opportunity to meet thousands of Westmoreland County residents and be their voice. It was an honor representing them and I thank them for their trust in me over the past eight years.”

