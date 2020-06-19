A summertime celebration of the popular ice cream treat invented in Latrobe is switching to an online format this year.
The Great American Banana Split Celebration will now take place online on Aug. 25, according to Isaac McDaniel, event director at Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The event celebrating the dessert invented in 1904 by David Strickler, a 23-year-old apprentice at Tassell Pharmacy in Latrobe, was originally slated for Aug. 21-23.
Now, the celebration will coincide with National Banana Split Day, which falls on a Tuesday.
The GLLV Chamber has local artists, musical acts and various activities planned for the virtual event.
“We are working on a couple other things — pie eating contest, princess pageant — things we’ve done in the past, and converting those over to the virtual format,” McDaniel said.
Event-goers can access virtual activities through the Great American Banana Split Celebration’s Facebook page or website. A schedule will soon be published with a list of activities and times, McDaniel says.
The “Banana Run” will also transition as a virtual race — with options for a one mile, 5k and 10k added this year. McDaniel says participants will be instructed to track their time and distance using a fitness tracker, and upload their time online for event organizers to gather race results.
As other events in the area met a similar fate, event organizers decided to make this year’s celebration virtual due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“We have had people come from all over the state and country (come to the event),” McDaniel said. “To keep everybody safe and to prevent the spread of COVID-19 this year, this is the direction we went.”
In addition to entertainment and activities for all ages, the celebration typically features food and craft vendors in downtown Latrobe.
McDaniel says the chamber is still looking to include vendors for the eighth annual event.
“We are still trying to incorporate our vendors into the event somehow,” he said. “...Whether it’s vendors setting up in different parts of town, or region, and we say, ‘During lunch time, go visit this vendor or online store.’”
McDaniel says he’s looking forward to planning next year’s event, which will be the 117th celebration of the banana split.
“It’s something the committee enjoys doing,” he said. “I think it brings a lot of exposure to Latrobe.”
The GLLV Chamber will release more information regarding this year’s celebration soon.
Last year’s schedule included for the first time locally-crafted beer, wine and spirit vendors, goat yoga and candy bar bingo.
“I don’t know exactly what the next big thing is,” McDaniel said. “Last year we had a lot of activities for adults. We probably will expand on that.”
