Larry Hissem and his wife, Kristal, were among the first to receive a GO Laurel Highlands Pour Tour 3.0 passport, and the Latrobe couple are eager to begin filling it with stickers, which signify purchases from local craft beverage makers.
“It’s fun. I enjoy it, going to different places,” Larry Hissem said Thursday at Unity Brewing in Unity Township. “One of these weekends, we’re going to go around to all of the close ones.”
Developed by GO Laurel Highlands in partnership with 48 craft beverage leaders, the third iteration of the trail unites breweries, wineries, distilleries, meaderies and cideries in Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties with craft beverage lovers. After Pour Tour participants pick up a free passport at partner locations or download the app, they will get stickers by making purchases from participating locations – or uploading a picture to the app for verification purposes. The passport and app cannot be combined; participants must choose one method to use throughout their tasting tour. After collecting enough stickers, they are eligible for prizes.
The printed passport features a map to help participants locate beverage makers while the app uses GPS to determine the nearest Pour Tour partner.
Kristal Hissem said the best part about the passport is that it leads her and Larry to “try different places. Some places, you don’t even realize until you look at the book, and then you’re like, ‘Oh, OK!’”
In addition to Unity Brewing, Unity Township is home to Pour Tour partner Four Seasons Brewing Co. Raspberry Acres at Eclectique is in Latrobe. Ligonier features Chicken Hill Distillery, and participants can also get a sticker at GO Laurel Highlands’ office at 113 E. Main St., Ligonier.
“Since the launch of the Laurel Highlands Pour Tour Passport in 2019, the program has certainly exceeded our expectations,” said Ann Nemanic, executive director of GO Laurel Highlands, the official destination marketing organization for the three counties. “In the beginning, GO Laurel Highlands was looking for a new way for visitors, and locals, to navigate around the region. The ability to center those experiences around the craft beverage industry was ideal. Now launching Version 3.0, GO LH has economic numbers that reflect the program has provided approximately $1 million in direct impact to our craft beverage vendors since 2019.”
Kevin Ridilla, owner of Unity Brewing, said the Pour Tour has been a boon to his business. Unity was not listed in the initial Pour Tour book but still saw traffic from it as participants found Unity via the digital app or saw this brewery listed on golaurelhighlands.com.
“While we were limited capacity (due to the pandemic), a good part of our traffic was people looking to get their stickers and check out new places,” he said, noting that Unity was listed as part of Pour Tour 2.0. “We would go through stickers. I swear I was emailing (GO Laurel Highlands) at least once every three or four weeks needing more stickers. I feel our location is really conducive to that. We do get a lot of traffic out front, and people love the Pour Tour – myself included.”
GO Laurel Highlands said that 40,000 Pour Tour 2.0 passports were distributed and nearly 11,000 purchases have been verified through the digital app. More than 1,700 prizes were redeemed for Pour Tour 2.0, which ended Dec. 31, 2022.
“The engagement and excitement of those participants who utilize the passport has been astounding,” Nemanic said. “We repeatedly hear the program has helped them discover so many new establishments in the region. In addition, they have made new friends along the way and simply consider the passport a fun way to appreciate the craft beverage industry in the Laurel Highlands. The program continues to grow, and we are excited for another 12 months of highlighting our region’s beverage makers.”
Rob Pavlik of Four Seasons Brewing in Unity Township has seen the benefits of being a partner location.
“The Pour Tour has been great for business,” he said. “We are seeing more people from out of town stopping in and trying the brewery for the first time just to get their stickers in the book. Those people then in turn come back every time they’re in town. We are excited to continue the Pour Tour this year and meet all the people who stop by to try our beer and collect their stickers.”
In addition to participants from neighboring counties, Pour Tour partners routinely give out verification stickers to people hailing from Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and more distant locations. Some visitors are just passing through the Laurel Highlands while others are spending a few days in the region.
“It’s surprising the amount of people we get en route from somewhere else,” said Kris Brewer, one of the owners of Rusty Musket Distilling in Boswell. “They might be four or five hours away and want to get away from what they’re used to and experience something else.”
Pour Tour 3.0 prizes include a free T-shirt (15 stickers or check-ins), a growler or stainless steel flask (30 stickers or check-ins) and a canvas/leather wine tote or portable outdoor beverage table (45 stickers or check-ins). Those who complete Tier 3 will be entered into a drawing for a Laurel Highlands getaway.
Pour Tour 3.0 ends Dec. 31, 2023. for more information on the Pour Tour visit www.golaurelhighlands.com/plan/pour-tour.
