State police arrested a third suspect in connection with a shooting April 5 in Derry Borough that injured a 20-year-old man.
Brandon Eugene “Lil-Drizzy” Thomas, 17, of Scottdale was arraigned April 7 on charges of attempted homicide, robbery, aggravated assault and theft by deception in connection with the incident, which occurred at a home on the 200 block of McFarland Street around 3:30 p.m. April 5. State police charged Thomas as an adult.
Michael Edward Sawyer, 28, of Forbes Road was arraigned on the same charges April 6, according to court records, while Helen Lorraine Painter, 22, of Greensburg was charged with robbery and theft by deception.
Thomas and Sawyer were ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison, each in lieu of $250,000 bond. Painter is free after posting $5,000 bond.
According to police, witnesses said the victim was selling THC wax after making arrangements for the sale on the social media platform Snapchat. In a public information release, Tpr. Paige Shreffler wrote that a blue vehicle arrived at the location with two men and a woman inside and one of the men, “known as Lil-Drizzy” exited the vehicle and allegedly attempted to buy the drugs using fake money purchased online. During an altercation between the victim, “Lil-Drizzy” and another man, the victim was shot in the groin.
The victim was transported by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, police said.
Witnesses provided a license plate number that matched a blue 2016 Chevrolet Cruze owned by Painter, according to police. While interviewing Painter, police gained information regarding the involvement of Sawyer and Thomas, Shreffler wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.