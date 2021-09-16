Despite a dip in passenger numbers traveling out of Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in July and August, airport officials have a positive outlook headed towards fall.
The drop in passengers was largely caused by a series of flight cancelations by Spirit Airlines, the airport’s lone commercial carrier, according to Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority. Over a week in early August, Spirit experienced intermittent delays or cancellations of flights at Arnold Palmer and other airports reportedly due to operational challenges.
Spirit officials reported that the company was dealing with a number of operational issues, including weather, system outages and staffing shortages. Spirit said in total it canceled 2,826 flights from July 30 through Aug. 9, which cost it about $50 million in lost revenue and caused spending to soar.
“They got their issues taken care of,” Monzo said of the airline. “They know what happened to the system, and they’re fixing it on their end.”
According to a report formulated by the airport authority, Arnold Palmer saw 14,644 passengers in August, less than half of the 31,991 it served in July. Despite the reduction, August’s passenger total was still higher than any monthly figure recorded from April 2020 through February 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted air travel all over the country.
Meanwhile, Monzo announced that passengers who are flying out of Latrobe, have the opportunity to sign up for the Transportation Security Administration’s pre-check program — a time-saving program that allows travelers to bypass some security checkpoints at the airport — by making an appointment to enroll through Friday at the airport.
Those enrolled in the program can use the benefits at more than 200 participating airports in the U.S., including Arnold Palmer.
Enrollees don’t need to remove their shoes, belt or light jacked, or take laptops and permitted liquids from their bags.
The cost to enroll in the program for five years is $85.
Visit universalenroll.dhs.gov/programs/precheck to make an enrollment appointment.
In regular business, the airport authority approved change orders of $12,849 to add circuits for the hold room expansion; change orders of $126,228.84 for final quantities in the second phase of the project to widen and strengthen the runway and a deduction of $13,596.03 for final quantities in the third phase of the project.
The board also approved a refundable agreement with the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County for $53,600 for hangar utility improvements at Rostraver Airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.