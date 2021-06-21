Theresa MacBlain awarded Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary scholarship

Theresa Ann “Teri” MacBlane, a registered nurse at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, was recently awarded a $2,500 scholarship by the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary.
The scholarship is awarded to an Excela Health employee pursuing advanced education within a medical field of study.
MacBlane is a registered nurse at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She is currently enrolled at Carlow University where she is pursuing a master’s degree. She expects to graduate in December from the Family Nurse Practitioner program.
A resident of Home, Indiana County, MacBlane has always been interested in healthcare, having spent many years in the laboratory at Conemaugh Health System before applying for a similar position at Excela Health, which allowed her flexibility to begin studies toward a nursing degree. She enrolled in nursing school in 2016 through Westmoreland County Community College’s branch in Indiana County, and is presently a nurse on the 2 East unit at Excela Latrobe.
MacBlane, 52, has been married 27 years and is the mother of two sons.
As a nurse practitioner, MacBlane’s goal is to practice either rural or LGBTQ medicine.
“I have a lot of friends who self-identify as LGBTQ who are very marginalized when it comes to healthcare,” she said. “They lack a voice and open and accepting places for care in western Pennsylvania.”
Her philosophy of care represents her passion for people and providing care for all.
“Quality medical care is a right and everyone deserves access to a practitioner who is compassionate, well-trained and accessible to them and their family,” she said. “I will bring my knowledge, education and experience to the field and look to join a practice whose goals and mission align with mine.”
