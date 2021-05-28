When the candidates for the next level of competition for American Humane’s annual Hero Dog Award were posted on Thursday, Penny the therapy dog was not among them.
That was disappointing for everyone who was cheering for her, but that’s OK because she’s already number one with the people who know her.
“She may not be American Humane’s hero dog, but she still is a hero dog in Pittsburgh,” said Grace Coleman, Penny’s human companion, trainer and handler.
Penny, who was adopted from Action For Animals Humane Society (AFA) in Derry Township, was the founding dog of the Paws For Empowerment Center, part of Crisis Center North that serves victims of domestic violence from northern and western Allegheny County. Coleman is executive director of the center.
The black and white spaniel and border collie mix is part of a three-dog and one-cat staff of four-footed therapists who bring calm and comfort to adult and young victims of abuse and violence. The other dogs are Ari, who was also adopted from AFA, and Rune, who is in training. The cat named Thea is not only a therapy animal at the center, but has also become an internet sensation with her lessons in meditation.
American Humane was founded in 1877 to ensure the safety, welfare and well-being of animals. The Hero Dog is selected after several levels of voting. The presentation is covered during a special show on the Hallmark Channel in October.
Penny, 13, was nominated last year and although she did not win, Coleman was invited to re-submit her name for the 2021 national competition. There are a number of categories, including therapy, service, law enforcement, and even a category for shelter dogs who are heroes for overcoming difficulties.
Penny was nominated in the therapy dog category for her work at the center. That possibility wasn’t even on Coleman’s radar when they met at AFA’s previous shelter location.
“One Saturday I woke up exhausted and my husband said let’s go for a ride,” she said. “We ended up passing AFA, but word was that if we stopped, we weren’t going home with a dog.”
They had already adopted Ben, a shiba inu, from AFA when they passed the shelter on another weekend drive. This time, they were just going to look.
But that’s not how it went. Coleman’s husband, Dr. John Chapin, a professor at the Penn State Beaver campus, waited outside while she went in with their teenage daughter Sierra. The two ended up sitting on the floor and crying with a puppy that Coleman ended up adopting.
“Why?” her husband asked when they got in the car.
She told him that the dog “told her” that there was important work to do.
“I don’t know what it is,” Coleman said, “but I am so excited to find out.”
Coleman’s father, Dr. Patrick Byrne Coleman, VMD, was a veterinarian in northeastern Pennsylvania. “Everything I learned from dogs I learned from him,” she said. “And he always told me that a good dog is a dog that has a job.”
Penny found her calling without even trying. Coleman sometimes took her to work and one day when the dog was there, a boy who came in for counseling asked if he could pet her. When Coleman saw how well the boy responded to the friendly dog, she said, “Penny really needs to go to counseling, but I don’t have time to take her. I wonder if you would take her with you today. That would do me a big favor.”
The counselor later said that the youngster covered more ground in one session than he had in six months. Whatever the dog did, he added, he wanted to figure out how to do it again.
“If she can help victims through the trauma process, I really want to do this,” he said.
And that’s how Penny found her job. Coleman took her for training and certification as a therapy dog, and Penny officially began her work in 2011. She initially worked with children who were receiving counseling at the center, then she accompanied adults in the courtroom. She showed a knack for helping people to work through their trauma, depression, anxiety and PTSD.
In 2013, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala, President Judge Donna Jo McDaniel and the Honorable Anthony W. Saveikis collaborated to officially appoint Penny the first canine therapist in Allegheny County. She was also the first shelter dog in Pennsylvania to provide canine advocacy services in court to victims of domestic violence.
Coleman and Penny received a number of recognitions. The program worked so well that it was expanded four-and-a-half years ago when Coleman returned to AFA to get another dog.
“Shelter manager LuAnn Hutcheson had canine behaviorists waiting for me and she helped me to pick out a puppy,” Coleman said.
That was a chow and Labrador retriever mix that Coleman named Ari, which means “he who shows the right path” in Hindi.
He was trained for the program and in addition to Coleman, he’s handled by adult counselor Roxanne Davis. Ari lives with Coleman’s family and Penny in Beaver County and spends half his work time in adult counseling and half in court.
Thea, a hairless Sphinx shelter rescue cat who lives with child counselor Sydney Stephenson has been with the program for a year. Stephenson trained Thea to close her eyes like she’s meditating, and those videos have become a hit in regional and national news media.
“Thea is really phenomenal and has made a number of TV appearances,” Coleman said. “She’s been seen around the world.”
Rune, a black Labrador retriever from champion bloodlines, is the newest addition to the program. Cheri Herschel, a canine intervention specialist, is her handler. The dog has been in training at the center since she was 14 weeks old, and is not yet a year old.
“I think Rune is going to be a rock star,” Coleman said.
Because coronavirus (COVID-19) curtailed in-person meetings, the dogs appear in a video series called Paws For Tranquility, originally meant for clients but now on YouTube. They were filmed in the woods and by waterfalls and other natural settings. They were also recently on the national TV show “The List.”
Penny is in good health and still loves to go to work part-time. During the competition, her bio caught the attention of a photographer in Maine who does end-of-life photography for dogs. She offered a free photo shoot in July.
“While Penny is not ill, she felt that one day we would appreciate documenting the story of this heroic dog,” Coleman said. “Our hearts are full. We have lived an amazing life with one another and there is not any award that can replace that.”
Video of the therapy animals is available at www.thelisttv.com/the-list/making-a-difference-with-paws-for-empowerment-5-18-21.
