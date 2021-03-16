The Westmoreland appoints Dr. Erica Nuckles as director of learning, engagement, partnerships

Dr. Erica Nuckles of Ligonier has been appointed as the new director of learning, engagement and partnerships at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.
She will start in her new role at the beginning of April.
Nuckles previously served as the director of history and collections at Fort Ligonier where she reimagined and expanded the site’s programming. She also curated seven new galleries in the museum, including the Braddock’s Battlefield History Center that reopened in 2019 under the stewardship of Fort Ligonier’s senior staff.
Nuckles has also worked at Crailo State Historic Site in Rensselaer, N.Y., where she helped to develop an exhibit on the Afro-Dutch experience in seventeenth-century New Netherland as part of the 2013 Yale Public History Institute, as well as at the Carlyle House Historic Park in Alexandria, Virginia, the DAR Museum in Washington, D.C., and Bushy Run Battlefield in Jeannette.
“I am thrilled and honored to join the dynamic team at The Westmoreland and look forward to contributing to the phenomenal work that they are doing in our community and the museum field,” Nuckles said.
In regards to the Nuckles appointment, Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO Anne Kraybill commented, “We are impressed by Erica’s exceptional accomplishments at Fort Ligonier and throughout her career, and we look forward to the strong leadership she will bring to our learning, engagement and partnerships endeavors at the museum.”
Added Fort Ligonier Director Mary Manges: “Erica is an outstanding museum professional whose curatorial work and program development will significantly benefit Fort Ligonier for many years to come. She will be greatly missed, and we wish her all the best with this exciting new opportunity at The Westmoreland.”
Nuckles grew up in the South Hills of Pittsburgh and holds a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology from the University of Wyoming and a Master of Arts in museum studies from George Washington University. She also earned a Doctor of Philosophy in history from the University at Albany, SUNY.
She and her husband, Drue Spallholz, live in Ligonier where they own and operate The Eastwood Inn and Getaway Café.
