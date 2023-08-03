Don’t miss out on The Stroll, sponsored by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, on Aug. 11, from 5 to 9 p.m.
This year’s Stroll is going to be the biggest yet, as the reserved area has been expanded. Classic cars will line the Diamond as well as two blocks of East and West Main streets and one block on North and South Market streets. All 170 reserved spots are full.
Come early and enjoy the shopping at the many downtown merchants and have a bite to eat at one of the local restaurants.
Once you park your classic car or visit Ligonier, take a step back in time. “The Stroll is a fun-filled nostalgic event that allows everyone to stroll back to the fabulous 1950s,” said Amy Beitel, executive director of the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Bring your best girl or guy and experience the sounds of the ’50s with DJ Pete. This is a can’t miss return to the glory days. The Chamber extends a special thank you to the Stroll sponsors: Beauty Boutique at Salon One, Betsy’s of Ligonier, CASA of Westmoreland, Inc., Mack M. Darr Company, Inc., My Honyebee, Quacked Glass Studio, Song of Sixpence and Town & Country Motors.
For more information on The Stroll, visit www.ligonier.com or call the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce office at 724-238-4200.
