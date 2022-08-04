Don’t miss the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce’s “The Stroll” on Aug. 5, from 5 to 9 p.m. This year’s Stroll is going to be the biggest yet, as the reserved area has been expanded. Classic cars will line the Diamond as well as two blocks East and West Main streets and one block North and South Market streets. All 170 reserved spots are full.

Come early and enjoy the shopping sidewalk sales at the many downtown merchants and have a bite to eat at one of the great local restaurants.

