Break out the poodle skirts, slick back that hair and head on down to the Diamond as the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce hosts The Stroll from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.
The annual event, which has been held since 2004, takes attendees back to the 1950s while bringing the community together for a night of nostalgia and fun.
According to Amy Beitel, executive director of the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, this year’s Stroll promises to be the biggest yet, with all 130 reserved spots for the classic car show full.
“Classic cars will line the Diamond as well as one block of East and West Main streets and one block of North and South Market streets,” said Beitel.
Attendees will want to come hungry as the Ligonier Volunteer Fire Department will be holding a hamburger and hot dog sale near Citizens Bank and the Ligonier Valley Education Trust will be selling pie in the Town Hall courtyard for $3 a slice. Flavors available will include apple, Dutch apple, cherry, wild berry and peach. Local restaurants will also be open for dining during the event.
Visitors may peruse merchants’ sidewalk sales as the sounds of the 1950s echo from the radio and set the mood.
Musical act Swing City will take the bandstand stage from 7 to 9 p.m.
The Stroll is sponsored by Betsy’s of Ligonier, Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse, Charles M. Mills Insurance Agency, El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant, G Squared Gallery, Howard Hanna Realty, Ligonier Paws on Main, Mack M. Darr Company, Ralph and Ginny Bennett and Town and Country Ford.
“After COVID, the chamber is most excited about seeing people enjoy all that Ligonier has to offer,” Beitel said. “We look forward to people looking at all of the classic cars on display, shopping in the local shops, dining in our great eateries and listening to great music.”
