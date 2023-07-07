Come and get “SPOONED” at Adams Memorial Library. Which is a lot better than getting forked or knifed. Stop sitting around the house getting all tarnished up and come out and have some clean fun.

The “Spoon Man” is Jim Cruise, a published author, who offers a hilarious interactive comedy program for all ages. He gives a real stirring performance. Everyone will really eat him up. No bibs required. The “Spoon Man” has a totally clean act. He never uses dirty silverware. The “Spoon Man” will leave a lasting impression after playing on you (literally). It’s a spoonful of family fun.

