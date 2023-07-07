Come and get “SPOONED” at Adams Memorial Library. Which is a lot better than getting forked or knifed. Stop sitting around the house getting all tarnished up and come out and have some clean fun.
The “Spoon Man” is Jim Cruise, a published author, who offers a hilarious interactive comedy program for all ages. He gives a real stirring performance. Everyone will really eat him up. No bibs required. The “Spoon Man” has a totally clean act. He never uses dirty silverware. The “Spoon Man” will leave a lasting impression after playing on you (literally). It’s a spoonful of family fun.
Cruise, who made it through two rounds of “America’s Got Talent,” has been playing the spoons for nearly 32 years (he never had a social life), professionally for 20 years. He is married with five kids and a mortgage and supports his family by playing the spoons (by the grace of God).
His program contains several outrageous impressions such as Glenn Miller and Elvis combining together, A Heavy Metal Spoon Player and A Rap Spoon Player. He has an audience sing-along competition. He creates a Mountain Band out of members of the audience. You may also see him play forks and knives. In addition, if that is still not enough everyone has an opportunity to get “SPOONED.”
Cruise has recently produced the first ever instructional video on how to play the spoons, appropriately titled “Music From the Kitchen.” Visit www.SpoonMan.biz for more information.
This free program is set for 6 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Adams Memorial Library in downtown Latrobe. Registration is required. Visit www.adamslib.org and click on events or call 734-537-1972.
