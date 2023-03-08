When senior Elizabeth Kott takes the stage this weekend as Maria von Trapp in Derry Area School District’s rendition of “The Sound of Music,” she’ll do so following in the footsteps of a close, district alumna – her mother.
Mary (Niezelski) Kott played the governess during the district’s first showing of the musical 40 years ago, back in 1983.
“I’m still in sort of a state of shock,” Mary said of her daughter’s selection for the role.
The musical program was started at the DASD 60 years ago, in 1963, by Ruby Markle. The district’s first musical was “Bye, Bye Birdie.” Today, Markle’s granddaughter, Karen Kerin, is the director of the pit orchestra.
This year’s performance of “The Sound of Music,” based on the 1959 Broadway musical, will be the district’s third time hosting the musical. The last time was in 2003.
But for the Kotts, “The Sound of Music” has been a part of the family since the movie premiered 58 years ago starring Julie Andrews as Maria. As a young child, her family would sing many of the songs and watch the movie every time it was shown on television. The music and the character Maria had quite the impact on Mary.
“I used to go up to St. Mary’s Dome and sing ‘The Sound of Music’ when no one else was around,” Mary said.
For Elizabeth and Mary, their most favorite song to sing – “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” – is actually not sung by Maria but instead the Mother Abbess. When Mary would hear her co-star Caryn (Smith) Dettling perform the song, she would be brought to tears, she said. Elizabeth described the song as simply “gorgeous.”
The musical based on the 1949 memoir of Maria von Trapp, became a mainstay in the family as Elizabeth grew up, bringing her and her maternal grandfather closer.
“He was a massive fan of the movie and it was his favorite musical,” Elizabeth said.
When she had the sneaking suspicion the school would be performing “The Sound of Music,” Elizabeth immediately told her grandfather, Andrew, who was not in great health at the time.
“When I told him, he really perked up,” she said.
Unfortunately, Andrew had passed away six months ago, before it was confirmed the district would perform the musical or Elizabeth would step into the same role as his daughter.
Even with the musical being a major part of Elizabeth’s life, she never took it for granted that she would get the part of Maria.
“I convinced myself that maybe I wasn’t going to get the part or I was going to get another part that vocally, I could not perform up to par, up to my standards,” Elizabeth said. “So yeah, that was really rough trying to prepare myself for the worst.”
The anticipation weighed on her until finally the cast list was published just before Christmas break. After finding out she got the part, Elizabeth tried to play it cool with her family before telling them the news. That ruse was short-lived in the kitchen with her parents, brother and extended family. She broke character and announced, “I’m Maria.”
“It was a special moment,” Elizabeth said.
For both Elizabeth and Mary, Maria von Trapp has been this wholesome character always trying to do the right thing and follow God’s will. For Mary, Maria was a role model to look up to.
“She was kind of like the person I wanted to be,” Mary said. “I just loved everything about her, carefree but loving. She’s just a beautiful, beautiful character to portray.”
While Mary sees Maria as someone to look up to, Elizabeth sees a familiar face.
“I also thought my mom embodied those behaviors or attributes, just like Maria did,” she said. “So it’s kind of like being my mom in a way, and I just, I love that idea.”
Elizabeth has been performing in school musicals since the fourth grade when she took on the role of Chip in “The Beauty and the Beast.” It was her parents who encouraged her to take to the stage despite some concerns of her own.
“I had a speech impediment and I didn’t realize that until I saw footage of me singing one day,” Elizabeth said. “That just ruined things for me because I had no idea I couldn’t talk normally.
“So, I didn’t want to embarrass myself, and my parents thought that was absurd.”
The little bit of encouragement has led to the formation of many great friendships and memories along her musical journey, she said.
Elizabeth’s mother has always been the more musically inclined of her two parents, she said.
“She’s not at all like the stereotypical stage mom that often comes with the musical or performing arts territory,” Elizabeth said.
While her mother will ask where she is in her progress learning the script and songs, she doesn’t use her past experience with the role to shape Elizabeth’s portrayal of Maria.
Coming home after rehearsals late in the evening, Elizabeth typically finds her father, Joe, blasting songs from “The Sound of Music” and other musicals she’s performed in over the years.
“It’s so endearing,” Elizabeth said. “He genuinely enjoys it and loves nothing more than supporting his kids.”
Elizabeth has also found support in teachers like Teri Smith, who directed “Beauty and the Beast” and has been her choir teacher throughout middle and high school.
“I’m just so grateful to her because beyond the music experiences that arts educators often provide,” Elizabeth said. “She goes above and beyond to be able to provide me with such amazing experiences and it’s been really special.”
The support from her parents and teachers to get involved with musical theater has led to many relationships with other students with similar interests over the years.
“I developed friendships with upperclassmen, people twice my age, that really just harnessed my love for musical theater, but also just like a bigger sense of self-confidence,” Elizabeth said.
Elizabeth’s experience over the years and leadership from those before her, has inspired her to make musical theater a welcoming and safe space for all who join, she said.
Her performances in musical theater and high school chorus have earned her a few awards over the years. In 2022, she was a Junior Achievement of Western PA 18 Under Eighteen Award Honoree and Carson Foundation Scholar. In February she was named to the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Chorus.
Elizabeth said she doesn’t know where she may go to school after graduating this spring but she would like to study public policy. Her goal is making education more equitable for future generations.
Going into the weekend performance, Elizabeth wants to try and savor the moment of her final performance at DASD, while “being in the zone” to put on a spectacular performance. Many in her extended family are coming to town to see the senior’s final performance.
Mary said she would like Elizabeth to focus on her own performance and not think about the past.
“I want you to just enjoy your experience and not make it about anybody but you,” Mary told her daughter. “It’s your role.”
But when the curtains close, Elizabeth expects the impact of nine years of musical theater and closing it with the performance of the same character her mother portrayed 40 years ago, will take over.
“I think it’s all just really going to hit me and it’ll be just a really sentimental, full-circle, emotional moment,” she said.
