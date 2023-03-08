When senior Elizabeth Kott takes the stage this weekend as Maria von Trapp in Derry Area School District’s rendition of “The Sound of Music,” she’ll do so following in the footsteps of a close, district alumna – her mother.

Mary (Niezelski) Kott played the governess during the district’s first showing of the musical 40 years ago, back in 1983.

