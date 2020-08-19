On Wednesday, Aug. 19, The Pittsburgh Foundation will host a Critical Needs Alert online giving event to support basic needs and the safety net of essential human services in Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties.
This year’s Critical Needs Alert will take place online from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. at www.pittsburghgives.org.
This Critical Needs event, #ONEDAY, seeks to ensure that residents who live at or near the federal poverty line — at least one-third of the region’s population — have access to the region’s improved economy. Despite that improvement, nonprofits are reporting significant increases in demand for such basic services as housing, transportation and child care.
#ONEDAY benefits nonprofits, including Westmoreland Community Action, that provide direct service in five areas that will strengthen the safety net of essential human services:
- Child Care — Programs providing child care for infants and children up to age 6. (Those that provide only before- or after-school programming do not qualify);
- Food and Nutrition — Organizations such as food pantries, community farms, food banks and soup kitchens that provide food to those who don’t have the ability to meet daily needs;
- Housing — Organizations providing direct shelter to individuals and families facing homelessness or other housing crises.
- Physical and Mental Health — Organizations providing clinical physical and mental health care;
- Transportation — Organizations with a core mission that includes providing transportation to those in need. (School programs that provide transportation to students from the core program do not qualify).
The Pittsburgh Foundation and its donors will provide $425,000 of incentive funds for Allegheny County and The Community Foundation of Westmoreland County will provide $25,000 of incentive funds to nonprofits in Westmoreland County on Aug. 19.
