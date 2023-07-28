ChatGPT almost wrote my Easter sermon this year.
Some men from church were discussing the role that Artificial Intelligence would have in our workplaces, and whether we thought AI was coming for our jobs. One of them pulled out his phone and showed us his paid-for professional version of ChatGPT, the most well-known piece of AI software. He explained how the software increases his work output by 50%, cutting down the time it took to navigate administrative hurdles with emails and financing reports.
At the time, I was in the marathon of Holy Week planning, and could have used 50% more efficiency as I planned for our church’s Easter celebration. So I asked my parishioner on a lark, “Can you tell ChatGPT to write an Easter sermon? And tell it to use quotes from Protestant Reformer John Calvin, Swiss Theologian Karl Barth, and President Jimmy Carter.” He typed in the request, and about three minutes later, he handed the phone to me. “Preach to us, Pastor Bryan,” he joked, and I proceeded to share this impromptu sermon with the small group of church men.
As I read the AI constructed sermon out loud, I almost fell out of my chair. The composition was theologically accurate, the grammar was perfect, and better than many of the sermons that would be delivered that Holy Week. “Jesus rose from the dead” said the artificial preacher, “which gives us hope and confidence in life’s hardest challenges. If he rose from the dead, so will we. That is God’s promise.” It went on to add quotes from the three famous personalities I had requested and concluded with the word “Alleluia.” I was unnerved, to say the least. It’s a good thing my profession goes beyond preaching on Sundays, because AI displayed a competence in sermon writing that some of my peers in the “spiritual services industry” lack. And frankly, on some Sundays, my parishioners might be better off if I went to AI for a sermon instead of preaching my own composition.
I’m not the only person wondering if AI is coming for our jobs or our pulpits, or for that matter, if AI is coming for our relationships, our art, and our music too. Recent tech fads like The Metaverse and cryptocurrencies had their detractors from the beginning, but artificial intelligence, alarmingly, lacks those same dismissive voices. Given the power AI has to change human society, it’s not clear yet whether we should value its potential as a magic lamp or a monkey’s paw.
The challenges posed by AI are, however, more than economical. If a computer program is capable of perfectly replicating human communication, behavior and decision making, it makes humanity feel… cheap. It seems to lessen humanity’s standing in the universe and highlights our unimportance. Is our species still special if the things we think make us special can be distilled to a math formula and plugged into a PC?
These complex questions and challenges posed by AI aren’t economical, technical, or legal: they’re philosophical. Specifically, they are anthropological.
Anthropology is the formal study of humankind and it is also the topic of our time. The fight against trans-Atlantic slavery was ultimately rooted in questions about the humanity of people with dark skin. Darwin’s research blurred the line between what is a human and what is a primate. A core value of the 19th- and 20th-century eugenics movement was that certain races and handicaps were sub-human, leading to the forced sterilization of 70,000 Americans with intellectual disabilities, birth defects and counterculture lifestyles. Each of these developments were attempts to redraw a line between what is, and what isn’t, human.
Fast forward to 2023, and the conversation continues. All the hot topics of our time, from transgender athletes, glass ceilings for women in the workplace, solutions for the opioid epidemic, or regulations governing AI, are fundamentally a question about what constitutes a person, and what we owe each other as a result. Much of our modern culture war can be boiled down to these anthropological questions. What is the proper relationship between the sexes? Is our body an accurate reflection of our identity? Are there limits to the ability or willpower we can expect out of a person?
It’s not as if religious Americans are doing any better at this than their secular counterparts on this point. Christians and Jews have long held that human beings were made “in the image of God” (Genesis 1:27). The problem with this well-known adage is that the Bible doesn’t go on to explain what it means to be made in God’s image. Is it our creativity? Our intelligence? Our capacity to interact with spiritual realities? Do our bodies count in that image or just our spirit? Do we still carry God’s image after the whole forbidden-fruit fiasco that occurs two Bible chapters later? If the secular world is having trouble putting the “human” in humanism, the spiritual world still has work to do explaining what we mean by “God’s image.”
The anthropological questions being brought forward by AI are unique. This new technology is a social change that concerns both the secular and sacred communities. Regardless of your belief in God, or lack of belief, we agree that something sets us apart from the rest of the world. Are we just a little lower than the angels (Psalm 8:5) or are we the most advanced starstuff on our tiny blue marble (Carl Sagan)? Figure out the answer to that question and then we can figure out how to manage AI properly.
Though if that task is too hard, perhaps we can ask ChatGPT and see what it says?
To clarify: I didn’t use the AI sermon during Holy Week. I think I’d be fired for doing that (and rightly so). Even if the artificial sermon was theologically accurate and grammatically correct, the best preachers out there don’t just regurgitate theology and tell people what to do. For a sermon to be good, it has to have one thing that ChatGPT lacks: a heart. Love is the inverse of AI; it is not artificial, but real, and it is not intelligent, but foolish and extravagant. Unless AI figures out how to speak loving news to the broken and hurting hearts of humanity and address our specific sufferings and tears, I will not worry about my job.
But if ChatGPT does eventually learn to love like God? Maybe then I’ll learn to code.
